InfoMarket - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7522
(27)
infomarket.mq5 (6.96 KB) view
This is an informative script displaying data on the current trading pair in the upper left corner of the chart window. It displays such data as order freeze level (FreezeLevel), minimum and maximum lot sizes, lot step, nearest possible distance for setting orders (StopLevel), swaps, etc.

The data is displayed on the chart for twenty seconds before removal.

InfoMarket script operation

This script was first implemented in MQL4 and published 30.04.2012 (in Russian).  

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1009

ColorStochastic ColorStochastic

Standard Stochastic shown as a color histogram.

XMACD_HTF XMACD_HTF

Standard MACD version that can be located by setting the indicator timeframe value different from the chart one. The indicator also allows traders to select histogram and signal line smoothing algorithms.

TimeSeries - Function Library for Working with Time Series TimeSeries - Function Library for Working with Time Series

Function Library for Working with Time Series: iTime, iOpen, iHigh, iLow, iClose, iHighest, iLowest, iBarshift. Short invocation version is available for all functions (with the current chart's symbol and period).

i-AnyRange2 i-AnyRange2

The indicator of two unspecified time intervals.