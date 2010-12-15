CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
29475
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
ZigzagFr_v1.mq4 (4.36 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Zigzag lines are built on fractals. The fractals can specified by user.

Number of fractals on the right and left is determined by the variable Fractal

Image:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10022

3 stochastics in one 3 stochastics in one

The indicator is constructed based on 3 gistorgammu stochastics higher order

Average Sentiment Oscillator Average Sentiment Oscillator

Momentum oscillator of averaged bull/bear percentages.

AlertLine AlertLine

The indicator shows a messsage then the price crosses the lines, titled the "Support" and "Rezistans" on the chart.

OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator

The On Balance True Range Indicator is essentially based on the On Balance Volume indicator but uses the Average True Range Period 1 instead of Volume.