Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZIGZAG on fractals, without redrawing the values - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29475
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Zigzag lines are built on fractals. The fractals can specified by user.
Number of fractals on the right and left is determined by the variable Fractal
Image:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10022
3 stochastics in one
The indicator is constructed based on 3 gistorgammu stochastics higher orderAverage Sentiment Oscillator
Momentum oscillator of averaged bull/bear percentages.
AlertLine
The indicator shows a messsage then the price crosses the lines, titled the "Support" and "Rezistans" on the chart.OBTR On Balance True Range Indicator
The On Balance True Range Indicator is essentially based on the On Balance Volume indicator but uses the Average True Range Period 1 instead of Volume.