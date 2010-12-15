CodeBaseSections
3 stochastics in one - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
In the indicator is the ability to set any timeframe, due to this you can see the stochastics of all periods of time. Added alert when entering the zone marked -30 and 30. When choosing TF necessarily accurately define the time in minutes, simply enter the period you are interested in and the indicator will show the most suitable.

For example, typing indicator 1500 displays the weekly stochastics, and when you enter 55 - hour. The selected timeframe is shown in the upper left corner.

