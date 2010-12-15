Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
3 stochastics in one - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44935
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
In the indicator is the ability to set any timeframe, due to this you can see the stochastics of all periods of time. Added alert when entering the zone marked -30 and 30. When choosing TF necessarily accurately define the time in minutes, simply enter the period you are interested in and the indicator will show the most suitable.
For example, typing indicator 1500 displays the weekly stochastics, and when you enter 55 - hour. The selected timeframe is shown in the upper left corner.
Image:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9476
Momentum oscillator of averaged bull/bear percentages.BPA - D1 London Session
Ricx - 1st indicator submit This indicator will plot EURUSD D1 candlestick chart on white or other bright background.
Zigzag lines are built on fractalsAlertLine
The indicator shows a messsage then the price crosses the lines, titled the "Support" and "Rezistans" on the chart.