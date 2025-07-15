How to use EA Enslaver
My Trading

How to use EA Enslaver

15 July 2025, 10:45
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
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This is the installation, configuration, and usage guide for EA Enslaver

Download set files for EA Enslaver configuration - LINK 

Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025.

EA Enslaver Booster set-files - LINK 

Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025.

"Enslaver 2 deals Boost" signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326954?source=Site+Signals+My

Video instructions on how to install and configure Enslaver EA:


RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 1 DEAL:

For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “1000”

For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”

RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 3 DEALS:

For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”

For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “6000”





My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link






#EA Enslaver