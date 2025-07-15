How to use EA Enslaver

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This is the installation, configuration, and usage guide for EA Enslaver
Download set files for EA Enslaver configuration - LINK
Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025.
"Trade 3 deals" signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320627?source=Site+Signals+My
EA Enslaver Booster set-files - LINK
Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025.
"Enslaver 2 deals Boost" signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326954?source=Site+Signals+My
EA Enslaver Booster set-files - LINK
Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025.
"Enslaver 2 deals Boost" signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326954?source=Site+Signals+My
Video instructions on how to install and configure Enslaver EA:
RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 1 DEAL:
For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “1000”
For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”
RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 3 DEALS:
For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”
For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “6000”
My Telegram group - link
My Youtube channel - link