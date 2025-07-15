How to use EA Enslaver



This is the installation, configuration, and usage guide for EA Enslaver

Download set files for EA Enslaver configuration - LINK Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025. "Trade 3 deals" signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320627?source=Site+Signals+My

EA Enslaver Booster set-files - LINK Please note that I will update the configuration files every 6 months. Next update is December 15, 2025. "Enslaver 2 deals Boost" signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326954?source=Site+Signals+My

Video instructions on how to install and configure Enslaver EA:







RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 1 DEAL:

For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “1000”

For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”

RISK ADJUSTMENT - TRADING 3 DEALS:

For personal use - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “3000”

For Prop firm trading - set the variable “N deposit units to increase” to “6000”











