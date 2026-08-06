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Anton Vizzhachii

Definitely No Hype EA MT5

Anton Vizzhachii
Anton Vizzhachii

Anton Vizzhachii

4.5 (8)
Quantix Engineering Team — Profile Description
We are a small independent engineering team focused on the development of structured algorithmic trading systems.
Our work is built around one core principle:
risk management comes before performance.
6 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 429%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
138 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
44 (24.18%)
Best trade:
1 667.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 285.50 USD
Gross Profit:
55 905.27 USD (139 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 742.90 USD (77 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9 304.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 304.28 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
13.24%
Max deposit load:
1.06%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
73 (40.11%)
Short Trades:
109 (59.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
94.30 USD
Average Profit:
405.11 USD
Average Loss:
-880.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 730.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 730.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.42%
Annual Forecast:
102.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
463.20 USD
Maximal:
4 760.50 USD (33.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.77% (4 755.50 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (451.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ls 182
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ls 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ls 62K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 667.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 286 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 304.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 730.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Definitely No Hype EA MT5
999 USD per month
429%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
21
100%
182
75%
13%
1.44
94.30
USD
34%
1:200
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