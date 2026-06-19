Growth Expectations

· Target return: 50% -100% per month (not guaranteed) · Max drawdown target: < 25% · Win rate: ~60–70% with 1:3 to 1:8 R:R Why Subscribe?

High win rate Trades in London sessions Defined risk Hard stop on every trade Repeatable rules Full transparency





Broker & Account Info

Item Info Broker Exness Leverage 1:500 Account type ECN/Raw preferred





LETS WIN TOGETHER!!



STRATEGY

Asian Range Manipulation – London Killzone









Signal Description





Strategy Overview





This signal trades a simple, high-probability setup during the London Killzone (07:00–10:00 GMT+0).





Core idea:

Price manipulates below the Asian Low or above the Asian High, then immediately reclaims the range. Entry is on the reclaim, targeting the opposite side of the Asian range.





No indicators. No grid. No martingale.









Trading Session



Asian range calculation 01:00 – 06:00 GMT+0

Entry window (London Killzone) 07:00 – 10:00 GMT+0

No trades outside this window ✓









Risk Management





· Risk per trade: 5%

· No partial closes on daily trades only on swing trades

· Breakeven: Activated after price breaks multiple structures toward TP

· Maximum daily trades: 2 (on most trading days only 1 trade)









Assets Traded

GBPUSD

EURUSD

NAS100









Rare Swing Trades (Higher Timeframe)





Occasionally (Days/weeks), when Asian manipulation aligns with a 4H or Daily high/low manipulation:





· 50% closed at Asian opposite side

· 50% runners trail to HTF levels





These are bonus trades, not part of daily strategy.







































