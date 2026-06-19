- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
17 (53.12%)
Loss Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Best trade:
237.00 USD
Worst trade:
-53.33 USD
Gross Profit:
805.79 USD (23 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-466.62 USD (61 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (343.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
3.50%
Max deposit load:
27.92%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
10.60 USD
Average Profit:
47.40 USD
Average Loss:
-31.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-92.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.04 USD
Maximal:
110.44 USD (9.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.90% (109.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (42.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|17
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-141
|EURUSD
|203
|GBPUSD
|297
|XAUUSD
|-20
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-19K
|EURUSD
|552
|GBPUSD
|328
|XAUUSD
|-20K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +237.00 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Growth Expectations
· Target return: 50% -100% per month (not guaranteed)
· Max drawdown target: < 25%
· Win rate: ~60–70% with 1:3 to 1:8 R:R
Why Subscribe?
High win rate Trades in London sessions
Defined risk Hard stop on every trade
Repeatable rules
Full transparency
Broker & Account Info
Item Info
Broker Exness
Leverage 1:500
Account type ECN/Raw preferred
LETS WIN TOGETHER!!
STRATEGY
Asian Range Manipulation – London Killzone
Signal Description
Strategy Overview
This signal trades a simple, high-probability setup during the London Killzone (07:00–10:00 GMT+0).
Core idea:
Price manipulates below the Asian Low or above the Asian High, then immediately reclaims the range. Entry is on the reclaim, targeting the opposite side of the Asian range.
No indicators. No grid. No martingale.
Trading Session
Asian range calculation 01:00 – 06:00 GMT+0
Entry window (London Killzone) 07:00 – 10:00 GMT+0
No trades outside this window ✓
Risk Management
· Risk per trade: 5%
· No partial closes on daily trades only on swing trades
· Breakeven: Activated after price breaks multiple structures toward TP
· Maximum daily trades: 2 (on most trading days only 1 trade)
Assets Traded
GBPUSD
EURUSD
NAS100
Rare Swing Trades (Higher Timeframe)
Occasionally (Days/weeks), when Asian manipulation aligns with a 4H or Daily high/low manipulation:
· 50% closed at Asian opposite side
· 50% runners trail to HTF levels
These are bonus trades, not part of daily strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
896
USD
USD
8
0%
32
53%
3%
1.72
10.60
USD
USD
11%
1:500