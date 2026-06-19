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Fawzi Ugbede-ojo Yahaya Mohammad

Invest48

Fawzi Ugbede-ojo Yahaya Mohammad
Fawzi Ugbede-ojo Yahaya Mohammad

Fawzi Ugbede-ojo Yahaya Mohammad

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
17 (53.12%)
Loss Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Best trade:
237.00 USD
Worst trade:
-53.33 USD
Gross Profit:
805.79 USD (23 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-466.62 USD (61 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (343.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
3.50%
Max deposit load:
27.92%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
10.60 USD
Average Profit:
47.40 USD
Average Loss:
-31.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-92.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.03 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.04 USD
Maximal:
110.44 USD (9.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.90% (109.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (42.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 17
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 5
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -141
EURUSD 203
GBPUSD 297
XAUUSD -20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -19K
EURUSD 552
GBPUSD 328
XAUUSD -20K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +237.00 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +343.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
EquitiSecurities-Live
1.26 × 19
FusionMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
2.18 × 140
Exness-MT5Real8
6.79 × 515
NordFX-Real
12.63 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Growth Expectations

· Target return: 50% -100% per month (not guaranteed)
· Max drawdown target: < 25%

· Win rate: ~60–70% with 1:3 to 1:8 R:R

Why Subscribe?

High win rate Trades in London sessions
Defined risk Hard stop on every trade
Repeatable rules
Full transparency 


Broker & Account Info

Item Info
Broker Exness
Leverage 1:500

Account type ECN/Raw preferred




LETS WIN TOGETHER!!



STRATEGY

Asian Range Manipulation – London Killzone 


Signal Description

Strategy Overview

This signal trades a simple, high-probability setup during the London Killzone (07:00–10:00 GMT+0).

Core idea:
Price manipulates below the Asian Low or above the Asian High, then immediately reclaims the range. Entry is on the reclaim, targeting the opposite side of the Asian range.

No indicators. No grid. No martingale.


Trading Session


Asian range calculation 01:00 – 06:00 GMT+0

Entry window (London Killzone) 07:00 – 10:00 GMT+0
No trades outside this window ✓


Risk Management

· Risk per trade: 5% 

· No partial closes on daily trades only on swing trades

· Breakeven: Activated after price breaks multiple structures toward TP
· Maximum daily trades: 2 (on most trading days only 1 trade)



Assets Traded
GBPUSD 
EURUSD 
NAS100 


Rare Swing Trades (Higher Timeframe)

Occasionally (Days/weeks), when Asian manipulation aligns with a 4H or Daily high/low manipulation:

· 50% closed at Asian opposite side
· 50% runners trail to HTF levels

These are bonus trades, not part of daily strategy.











No reviews
2026.08.05 09:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 13:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 09:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.18 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 13:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 14:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.19 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.19 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Invest48
39 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
896
USD
8
0%
32
53%
3%
1.72
10.60
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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