Week 26 result: +$15.22

The first half of the week was a one-way street for AUD, NZD, and EUR. Grid additions came in across the board as price kept grinding lower — fresh levels added on AUDUSD, NZDUSD, and EURUSD as each pair pushed into territory it hadn't seen in a while. GBPUSD's grid line near the lows saw a couple of quick round trips of its own, opening and closing within hours more than once.



The turn came from an unexpected place — a softer-than-expected US PCE print late in the week took some wind out of the dollar's sails. EURUSD caught that move just right: the position that had been stacking losses on the way down flipped to closing all three levels together, with the deepest level more than covering the damage on the others. GBPAUD's sell at the highs wrapped up quickly the same day.



Not every pair got the memo, though. NZDUSD missed the dollar weakness entirely and is now three levels deep with no sign of turning — easily the one position drawing the most attention on the board heading into next week.



Full report: https://statera-ea.com/posts/2026/week26.html



Signal: Signal1 Signal2



Closed trades this week



EURUSD M30





GBPUAD M30



