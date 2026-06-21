No Repaint XAU Hunter Indicator





No Repaint XAU Hunter MT4

No Repaint XAU Hunter MT5

our channel

some friends say why i take all this signals when i can take the first one of the wave this indicator check about 20 levels and tell you its break now you can in in this picture 1 day about 35 signals all win because some friends have family to talk to them and friends and life to live and he want if he open the chart want watch some signals when he open i dont want set all day for one trade and make from it 200 pips i want 35 signal in day made 3500 pips and more for sure some hit sl but i want when open chart and want see signals so you will love it trust me its very very hard to code it its take 3 month work to make you comfortable











