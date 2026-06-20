⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

$298 Of Value. $99 Price Tag.

Let's do the math plainly, because the numbers make the case better than anything else could.

Nova GOLD Breakout costs $249 after July 1. Nova DNA Trader costs $199 on its own. Buy them separately after the launch window closes and you are looking at $448 combined.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout today, during the launch window, and Nova DNA Trader comes with it at no extra cost. $99 total. For both.

That is not a sale. That is a structural difference in what the same $99 buys you depending on when you act.

Two Systems, Two Jobs

Nova GOLD Breakout handles XAUUSD M1 with three stage logic built specifically for how gold fakes out, retests, and reverses. It is live right now on a real account, every trade visible on Telegram.

Nova DNA Trader handles the seven major forex pairs with a slow, rules-driven breakout system designed to run hands-free as a portfolio. Four inputs. No configuration needed beyond picking your pair and your risk.

One covers gold. The other covers forex majors. Together they cover most of what a serious automated trader actually wants running.

11 Days Left

This bundle is not going anywhere after July 1, but the $99 entry point for both EAs together is tied to the Nova GOLD Breakout launch price. Once that price moves to $249, the math changes completely.

Buy now, message me directly, and I will get Nova DNA Trader added to your account personally.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 11 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and message me directly. I will get you set up with DNA Trader right away.