⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Buy One. Get One Free.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and get Nova DNA Trader completely free.

That is not a discount. That is a second EA. Worth $199 on its own. Yours at no extra cost when you pick up Nova GOLD Breakout.

Nova DNA Trader is a fully set and forget trend breakout system for the seven major forex pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD. Built-in configurations for every pair, tested under realistic market conditions. Four inputs. Pick your pair, set your risk, done.

So for $99 you get a purpose-built gold EA running three stage breakout logic on XAUUSD M1, AND a seven-pair forex portfolio system running hands-free across the major pairs.

Two completely different markets. Two completely different strategies. One price.

Get The Complete Nova Trading Setup

Trading opportunities do not come from one market alone.

With this offer, you are not choosing between gold and forex. You are getting access to both.

Run Nova GOLD Breakout on XAUUSD and combine it with Nova DNA Trader across the major forex pairs to create a more diversified automated trading setup.

One purchase gives you two independent systems designed for different market conditions, different strategies, and different opportunities.

Secure Nova GOLD Breakout at the launch price today and receive Nova DNA Trader completely free.

What You Get

Nova GOLD Breakout at $99 until July 1. After that $249.

Nova DNA Trader free. Worth $199. Seven forex major pairs built in.

Total value: $298. Your price: $99.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and reach out directly. I will walk you through getting DNA set up on your account.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 12 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout and message me directly. I will get you set up with DNA Trader right away.