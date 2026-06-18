Four Entries | One Session

⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Every Gold EA Vs This One. The Difference Is One Stage.

Most gold EAs work like this:

Wait for a breakout Enter the trade Hope it runs

That is it. Three steps. When step three fails, the EA takes the loss and waits for the next session. No adaptation, no second attempt, no answer for what gold usually does next.

Nova GOLD Breakout works like this:

Breakout fires. Trade opens. Price retests the broken level. EA enters again. Breakout fails and reverses. Fallback trade opens in the new direction. The fallback itself gets retested. EA enters again.

Four possible entries from one session. Each one triggered by what price actually did next instead of a hope that the first entry runs clean.

Why This Matters On Gold Specifically

Gold is not forex. It fakes out more. It retests more. It reverses on failed breakouts more than almost any other instrument you can trade. A system built for clean breakouts gets chewed up by gold behavior. A system built for gold behavior finds opportunities inside that same price action.

XAUUSD M1. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade on the opposite side of the session range. Default settings are exactly what runs live right now.

13 Days To Get In At $99

$99 until July 1. $249 after. No exceptions.

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.