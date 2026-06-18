⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Your Gold EA Missed The Move. Again. Here Is Why.

The breakout fired. You were in the trade. Price moved 40 points your way, then pulled back to exactly where it broke out. Your stop got hit. Then gold ran 200 points in the direction you called.

You got the analysis right. The entry right. The direction right. And you still lost.

This is not a you problem. This is a system problem. And it has a specific solution.

The Real Problem Is Stage Two

That pullback to the breakout level? That is called a retest. It happens constantly on gold. Institutions break a level, pull price back to shake out retail stops, then run in the original direction.

Your EA has no stage two. It entered on the breakout and stopped there. So when the retest hit your stop, it was done. Gone. Sitting on the sidelines watching the move it correctly predicted.

Nova GOLD Breakout has a stage two. When price retests the broken level, the EA enters again. Same direction, same stop. It treats the retest as a second entry, not as a loss. And if the breakout fails completely and price reverses? Stage three catches the fallback trade in the new direction.

One system. Three stages. Zero moments where it just gives up and waits.

See It Trade Right Now. For Free.

Every session gets posted live on Telegram. Watch the retest entries happen in real time. Watch the fallback trades catch reversals. See stage two and stage three work before you buy anything.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 13 days left.

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.