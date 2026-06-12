Gold LION: One Win, One Loss—A Transparent Look at Last Night's Session

Gold pulled back sharply overnight after pushing toward the 4,230 area on XAUUSD H1—a move that lines up with this week's broader market narrative: a hawkish shift in Fed rate expectations and a firmer USD have put pressure on gold following its recent rally. A fast push higher followed by a retracement is exactly the kind of volatile, two-sided session that tests an EA's structure.

DVN Core Gold LION (v1.9) ran two of its five independent strategy engines during this session, and we're showing both results—the win and the loss—because transparent performance without artificial amplification matters more than a curated highlight reel.





Trade 1—S2 Confirmed Range Expansion (BUY 0.01 @ 4112.758, opened 11 June 2026, 17:36). The range-breakout engine caught the early leg of the move higher, closing at +$37.95 (+0.92%) with TP hit at 4150.711.

Trade 2—S1 False Break Reversal (SELL 0.01 @ 4163.611, opened 11 June 2026, 19:12). As price retraced into the rally zone, this reversal engine was stopped out at 4182.879 for -$19.27 (-0.46%).

Each trade carried its own fixed stop loss. No martingale, no grid, no averaging—every engine in Gold LION operates independently with its own SL, so one losing trade doesn't change how the other engines behave. That's the structure: control over aggression, not a system trying to win every trade.

A losing trade isn't a flaw to hide—it's part of how a five-strategy system is designed to behave across different market conditions. We'll keep sharing both sides.

DVN Core Gold LION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.