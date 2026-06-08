MT5 Trade Copier EA: Day Filtering for Automated Copy Trading Schedule Control





PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET: Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869



Description: Learn how Day Filtering in MT5 Trade Copier EA allows automated copy trading schedule control. Stop weekend trading, manage Forex and crypto separately, and optimize MT5 expert advisor settings.

In multi‑account copy trading, not every strategy needs to run every day. Many traders ask: how to stop trading on weekends in MT5? or how to control copy trading schedule? The Day Filtering feature in the MT5 Trade Copier EA provides a direct answer. It allows users to specify exactly which days of the week trade replication is active, eliminating manual intervention and reducing human error.

This article explains the logic behind Day Filtering, provides practical use cases (including weekend crypto trading), includes an MQL5 code example, and discusses best practices for automated trading schedule management.





1. What Is Day Filtering in MT5 Trade Copier EA?

Day Filtering is a configuration option within the MT5 Trade Copier EA that enables or disables trade replication on specific weekdays. The user sets seven boolean parameters – one for each day from Monday to Sunday. The EA checks the current server day before sending any trade signal from the Master to Receiver accounts.

Example parameters:

AllowMonday = true

AllowTuesday = true

…

AllowSunday = false

If the current day is Sunday and AllowSunday is false , no trade will be copied, regardless of market activity. This is a core part of trading session control in automated environments.

2. Common Problems Solved by Day Filtering

Day Filtering directly addresses several real‑world trader pain points:

Problem Solution with Day Filtering How to stop trading on weekends in MT5? Set AllowSaturday = false , AllowSunday = false . How to avoid trading on Fridays (low liquidity)? Set AllowFriday = false . How to disable copy trading during specific weekdays? Use individual day flags for full control. How to automate forex trading schedule without manual EA removal? Configure once, schedule repeats weekly.

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3. How It Works Internally (MQL5 Logic) – MT5 Expert Advisor Settings

The EA uses TimeCurrent() to obtain the server time, then TimeDayOfWeek() to extract the day number. Important: TimeDayOfWeek() returns:

0 = Sunday

1 = Monday

2 = Tuesday

3 = Wednesday

4 = Thursday

5 = Friday

6 = Saturday

A simple switch statement checks the corresponding allow flag. This is a standard pattern in MT5 expert advisor settings for time‑based control.

Correct MQL5 code snippet:

// Inside the trade detection function datetime now = TimeCurrent(); int day = TimeDayOfWeek(now); // 0=Sun, 1=Mon, ..., 6=Sat bool copyAllowed = true; switch(day) { case 0: copyAllowed = AllowSunday; break; case 1: copyAllowed = AllowMonday; break; case 2: copyAllowed = AllowTuesday; break; case 3: copyAllowed = AllowWednesday; break; case 4: copyAllowed = AllowThursday; break; case 5: copyAllowed = AllowFriday; break; case 6: copyAllowed = AllowSaturday; break; } if(!copyAllowed) { // Do not copy trades return; } // Proceed with trade replication

This logic runs on the Master terminal before any trade signal is broadcast. No external dependencies are required.

4. Practical Use Case: Weekend Crypto Trading (Signal Replication for Digital Assets)

Forex markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, many brokers offer cryptocurrency trading (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum) 24/7, including weekends. A trader who runs both Forex and crypto strategies may want:

Monday to Friday: Copy all trades (Forex + crypto)

trades (Forex + crypto) Saturday & Sunday: Copy only crypto trades (Forex ignored)

Day Filtering alone disables all copying on weekends. To achieve the above, combine Day Filtering with Symbol Filtering (another feature of the MT5 Trade Copier EA). For example:

Weekend days: AllowSaturday = true , AllowSunday = true

Symbol filter: CopySymbolsOnly = "BTCUSD,ETHUSD"

Thus, on weekends only crypto positions are replicated. This demonstrates advanced signal replication control.

5. Additional Benefits of Day Filtering (Forex Copy Trading System)

Benefit Explanation Avoid low‑liquidity days Disable copying on holidays or sessions with excessive spreads. Match trading psychology Some traders prefer not to trade on Mondays or Fridays. Multi‑account customization Different Master instances can serve different receivers with unique day schedules. No manual intervention Once set, the schedule repeats every week without human action.

These advantages make Day Filtering a vital component of any forex copy trading system.

6. Performance Impact

Day filtering performs only a single weekday comparison before trade broadcasting. In practice, the computational overhead is negligible compared with network communication and trade execution operations. Therefore, enabling or disabling this feature does not introduce any measurable delay in the copying process – even when managing multiple receivers.

7. Setup Guide (Step by Step) – How to Control Copy Trading Schedule

Attach the MT5 Trade Copier EA to your Master chart. Open the EA input parameters (MT5 expert advisor settings). Scroll to the Day Filtering section. Set each AllowMonday … AllowSunday to true (copy) or false (do not copy). Click OK and (if required) restart MetaTrader 5.

No further changes are needed on Receiver terminals. The Master simply will not send trade signals on disabled days. This is the most direct method to automate forex trading schedule.

8. Best Practices for Automated Trading Schedule

Use server time consistently – TimeCurrent() returns the broker’s server time, which is the reference for all trades. Ensure your strategy’s trading hours align with that time zone.

– TimeCurrent() returns the broker’s server time, which is the reference for all trades. Ensure your strategy’s trading hours align with that time zone. Test schedules in Strategy Tester – You can simulate day filtering by overriding TimeCurrent() with a custom datetime during backtesting.

– You can simulate day filtering by overriding TimeCurrent() with a custom datetime during backtesting. Combine with Symbol Filtering – For weekend crypto trading or excluding specific instruments, use both filters together.

– For weekend crypto trading or excluding specific instruments, use both filters together. Combine with Risk Management – Day Filtering can be paired with lot sizing rules for different days (e.g., lower risk on Fridays).

– Day Filtering can be paired with lot sizing rules for different days (e.g., lower risk on Fridays). Document active days – If you manage multiple Master instances, keep a written record of which days each instance is allowed to trade.

For more advanced control, explore time‑based trading control features available in the EA.

9. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How to stop trading on weekends in MT5 using this EA?

A: Set AllowSaturday = false and AllowSunday = false . The copier will automatically block all trade replication on weekends.

Q: How to control copy trading schedule without removing the EA?

A: Day Filtering parameters are built into the EA. Change them once, and the schedule repeats every week automatically.

Q: Can I disable trading only on certain Fridays (e.g., before news)?

A: Day Filtering is day‑based, not date‑based. For specific dates, you would need to manually change settings or use a calendar‑based EA.

Q: Does Day Filtering work on the Receiver side?

A: Typically it is configured on the Master. However, advanced users could implement day filtering on Receivers to ignore trades on certain days, but that would waste bandwidth. The recommended approach is Master‑side filtering.

Q: Are already open trades affected when a disabled day starts?

A: No. Day Filtering only prevents new trades from being copied. Existing positions remain open and can be managed normally (closing, partial close, SL/TP modifications).

Q: Can I use different day filters for different Receiver accounts?

A: Not directly from a single Master. You would need to run separate Master terminals (or separate instances of the EA on different charts) with different day settings, each connected to a dedicated Receiver group.

Q: Does Day Filtering increase CPU usage?

A: Negligible. The day check is a simple integer comparison executed only when a trade is detected. It does not add measurable overhead.

Q: How do I handle weekend crypto trades?

A: Enable Saturday and Sunday copying, and use symbol filtering to restrict copied symbols to crypto pairs only.

10. Conclusion

Day Filtering provides a straightforward method for controlling when trade replication is allowed. It removes the need for manual toggling of the EA, reduces human error, and enables schedule‑based copy trading – particularly useful for crypto markets that operate during weekends. It answers common questions like how to stop trading on weekends in MT5 and how to automate forex trading schedule.

For developers who wish to implement similar logic in their own EAs, the MQL5 code example above serves as a reference. For traders, Day Filtering is an essential tool within the MT5 Trade Copier EA to gain full control over copy trading schedule, trading session control, and signal replication.

Use Day Filtering to align your copy trading activity with your strategy’s natural rhythm.

PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET: Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869









