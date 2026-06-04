Gold (XAUUSD) M3 Scalping Update: Murrey Math Levels & Dashboard Analysis

We already took today's first setup entry. First setup entry for today is already done.

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⚠️ Important Structural Update on M3 Timeframe:

We had a sharp drop from the 1/8 overshoot line. Since we scalp on the M3 timeframe, we skipped the initial sell entry because the dashboard was showing 'Strong BUY'. Following our strict system rules saves us from false reversals!

Now, the market context has changed. If the price pulls back to the 4/8 or 5/8 levels, we will actively look for a SELL entry since the M3 dashboard has now shifted and is currently showing a 'Strong SELL' signal.









⚙️ Indicator Used: To get these exact automatic Murrey Math lines and the multi-timeframe dashboard on your own charts, you can download the official indicator here:

🔗 Get the Indicator: Murrey Math Classic for MT5



