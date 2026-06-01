Trading Strategies

Trend Finder Fractal PRO

1 June 2026, 12:33
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
165
None Repaint

Full Input Settings & User Guide

GENERAL SETTINGS

TimeFrame

Selects the timeframe used by the indicator.

Examples:

  • CURRENT = Current chart timeframe
  • M1 = 1 Minute
  • M5 = 5 Minutes
  • H1 = 1 Hour

Recommended:

  • M5 / M15 for stable signals
  • M1 for aggressive scalping

HalfLength

Controls the smoothing and sensitivity of the fractal band calculation.

Lower value:

  • Faster signals
  • More aggressive
  • More noise

Higher value:

  • Cleaner signals
  • More stable trend filtering
  • Less frequent signals

Recommended:

  • 21 for balanced trading
  • 34+ for swing trading

Price

Defines which candle price type is used in calculations.

Options:

  • Close
  • Open
  • High
  • Low
  • Median
  • Weighted

Recommended:

  • PRICE_WEIGHTED

BandsDeviations

Controls band width and signal sensitivity.

Lower value:

  • More signals
  • Higher sensitivity

Higher value:

  • Stronger filtering
  • Fewer signals

Recommended:

  • 2.1 for Gold and Forex

Interpolate

Smooths higher timeframe calculations on lower timeframes.

TRUE:

  • Smoother visual appearance
  • Better MTF display

FALSE:

  • Raw calculations only

Recommended:

  • TRUE
REPAINT / NON-REPAINT SETTINGS

NonRepaintMode

Controls signal confirmation logic.

TRUE:

  • Candle close confirmation required
  • Safer signals
  • Recommended for live trading

FALSE:

  • Faster signals
  • More aggressive entries
  • Can redraw during live candle formation

Recommended:

  • TRUE
ALERT SETTINGS

alertsOn

Enables popup alerts.

TRUE:

  • Alert notifications active

FALSE:

  • No alerts

alertsOnCurrent

Controls whether alerts are generated on current candle.

TRUE:

  • Faster alerts
  • More aggressive

FALSE:

  • Waits for candle close

Recommended:

  • FALSE

alertsOnHighLow

Defines alert trigger type.

TRUE:

  • Uses candle High/Low penetration

FALSE:

  • Uses candle Close penetration

Recommended:

  • FALSE for safer confirmation
ARROW SETTINGS

CodeUp

Defines BUY arrow style.

Default:

  • 119

Wingdings code for bullish signal.

CodeDn

Defines SELL arrow style.

Default:

  • 119

Wingdings code for bearish signal.

Size

Controls arrow size.

Lower value:

  • Smaller arrows

Higher value:

  • Larger arrows

Recommended:

  • 6 to 8

Gap

Controls distance between arrows and candles.

Lower value:

  • Arrows closer to candles

Higher value:

  • More spacing

Recommended:

  • 1.5
BUTTON SETTINGS

ShowModeButtons

Shows or hides chart buttons.

TRUE:

  • Buttons visible

FALSE:

  • Buttons hidden

ButtonCorner

Defines button location.

Values:

  • 0 = Top Left
  • 1 = Top Right
  • 2 = Bottom Left
  • 3 = Bottom Right

Recommended:

  • 1

ButtonX

Horizontal button position.

Higher value:

  • Moves buttons horizontally

ButtonY

Vertical button position.

Higher value:

  • Moves buttons lower

ButtonWidth

Controls button width.

ButtonHeight

Controls button height.

ButtonGap

Spacing between buttons.

RememberButtonState

Saves button mode after MT4 restart.

TRUE:

  • Remembers selected mode

FALSE:

  • Resets after restart

Recommended:

  • TRUE
PERFORMANCE SETTINGS

MaxBarsToCalculate

Limits maximum historical bars processed.

Lower value:

  • Faster performance

Higher value:

  • More historical calculations

Recommended:

  • 3000
TRENDLINE SETTINGS

ShowTrendLines

Enables trendline system.

TRUE:

  • Trendlines visible

FALSE:

  • Trendlines disabled

TrendPrd

Defines pivot sensitivity for trendline detection.

Lower value:

  • More trendlines
  • More aggressive

Higher value:

  • Stronger trend structures
  • Cleaner trendlines

Recommended:

  • 20

TrendPPnum

Defines number of pivots used for trendline calculation.

Lower value:

  • Faster trend updates

Higher value:

  • Stronger confirmation

Recommended:

  • 3

UpTrendColor

Bullish trendline color.

Default:

  • Lime

DownTrendColor

Bearish trendline color.

Default:

  • Red

ShowTrendInfo

Displays trendline angle and bar information.

TRUE:

  • Shows angle and bar count

FALSE:

  • Hidden
AUTO SWING FIBONACCI SETTINGS

ShowAutoSwingFib

Enables automatic Fibonacci retracement system.

TRUE:

  • Fibonacci levels visible

FALSE:

  • Hidden

SwingFibLookback

Controls how many candles are used to detect swing highs/lows.

Lower value:

  • Faster updates
  • More sensitive

Higher value:

  • Stronger swing structures
  • More stable Fibonacci levels

Recommended:

  • 200

FibColor

Defines Fibonacci line color.

Default:

  • Magenta
RECOMMENDED XAUUSD SETTINGS

Conservative Trading

  • NON-REPAINT = TRUE
  • HalfLength = 21
  • TrendPrd = 20
  • SwingFibLookback = 200
  • Timeframe = M15

Scalping Setup

  • Timeframe = M1 or M5
  • Use M5 trend confirmation
  • Low spread broker recommended
IMPORTANT NOTES

About Repainting

  • Fractals require candle confirmation
  • Trendlines can slightly redraw because pivot structures evolve
  • NON-REPAINT mode minimizes unstable signals
RISK MANAGEMENT

Recommended risk:

  • 1% to 2% per trade

Always use:

  • Stop Loss
  • Proper lot size
  • Session filtering

Avoid trading:

  • During major news
  • During extreme volatility
DISCLAIMER

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.


Files:
1_1_v_repaint.jpg  313 kb
1_1_v.jpg  312 kb
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