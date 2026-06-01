Trend Finder Fractal PRO

Full Input Settings & User Guide

GENERAL SETTINGS

TimeFrame

Selects the timeframe used by the indicator.

Examples:

CURRENT = Current chart timeframe

M1 = 1 Minute

M5 = 5 Minutes

H1 = 1 Hour

Recommended:

M5 / M15 for stable signals

M1 for aggressive scalping

HalfLength

Controls the smoothing and sensitivity of the fractal band calculation.

Lower value:

Faster signals

More aggressive

More noise

Higher value:

Cleaner signals

More stable trend filtering

Less frequent signals

Recommended:

21 for balanced trading

34+ for swing trading

Price

Defines which candle price type is used in calculations.

Options:

Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Weighted

Recommended:

PRICE_WEIGHTED

BandsDeviations

Controls band width and signal sensitivity.

Lower value:

More signals

Higher sensitivity

Higher value:

Stronger filtering

Fewer signals

Recommended:

2.1 for Gold and Forex

Interpolate

Smooths higher timeframe calculations on lower timeframes.

TRUE:

Smoother visual appearance

Better MTF display

FALSE:

Raw calculations only

Recommended:

TRUE

REPAINT / NON-REPAINT SETTINGS

NonRepaintMode

Controls signal confirmation logic.

TRUE:

Candle close confirmation required

Safer signals

Recommended for live trading

FALSE:

Faster signals

More aggressive entries

Can redraw during live candle formation

Recommended:

TRUE

ALERT SETTINGS

alertsOn

Enables popup alerts.

TRUE:

Alert notifications active

FALSE:

No alerts

alertsOnCurrent

Controls whether alerts are generated on current candle.

TRUE:

Faster alerts

More aggressive

FALSE:

Waits for candle close

Recommended:

FALSE

alertsOnHighLow

Defines alert trigger type.

TRUE:

Uses candle High/Low penetration

FALSE:

Uses candle Close penetration

Recommended:

FALSE for safer confirmation

ARROW SETTINGS

CodeUp

Defines BUY arrow style.

Default:

119

Wingdings code for bullish signal.

CodeDn

Defines SELL arrow style.

Default:

119

Wingdings code for bearish signal.

Size

Controls arrow size.

Lower value:

Smaller arrows

Higher value:

Larger arrows

Recommended:

6 to 8

Gap

Controls distance between arrows and candles.

Lower value:

Arrows closer to candles

Higher value:

More spacing

Recommended:

1.5

BUTTON SETTINGS

ShowModeButtons

Shows or hides chart buttons.

TRUE:

Buttons visible

FALSE:

Buttons hidden

ButtonCorner

Defines button location.

Values:

0 = Top Left

1 = Top Right

2 = Bottom Left

3 = Bottom Right

Recommended:

1

ButtonX

Horizontal button position.

Higher value:

Moves buttons horizontally

ButtonY

Vertical button position.

Higher value:

Moves buttons lower

ButtonWidth

Controls button width.

ButtonHeight

Controls button height.

ButtonGap

Spacing between buttons.

RememberButtonState

Saves button mode after MT4 restart.

TRUE:

Remembers selected mode

FALSE:

Resets after restart

Recommended:

TRUE

PERFORMANCE SETTINGS

MaxBarsToCalculate

Limits maximum historical bars processed.

Lower value:

Faster performance

Higher value:

More historical calculations

Recommended:

3000

TRENDLINE SETTINGS

ShowTrendLines

Enables trendline system.

TRUE:

Trendlines visible

FALSE:

Trendlines disabled

TrendPrd

Defines pivot sensitivity for trendline detection.

Lower value:

More trendlines

More aggressive

Higher value:

Stronger trend structures

Cleaner trendlines

Recommended:

20

TrendPPnum

Defines number of pivots used for trendline calculation.

Lower value:

Faster trend updates

Higher value:

Stronger confirmation

Recommended:

3

UpTrendColor

Bullish trendline color.

Default:

Lime

DownTrendColor

Bearish trendline color.

Default:

Red

ShowTrendInfo

Displays trendline angle and bar information.

TRUE:

Shows angle and bar count

FALSE:

Hidden

AUTO SWING FIBONACCI SETTINGS

ShowAutoSwingFib

Enables automatic Fibonacci retracement system.

TRUE:

Fibonacci levels visible

FALSE:

Hidden

SwingFibLookback

Controls how many candles are used to detect swing highs/lows.

Lower value:

Faster updates

More sensitive

Higher value:

Stronger swing structures

More stable Fibonacci levels

Recommended:

200

FibColor

Defines Fibonacci line color.

Default:

Magenta

RECOMMENDED XAUUSD SETTINGS

Conservative Trading

NON-REPAINT = TRUE

HalfLength = 21

TrendPrd = 20

SwingFibLookback = 200

Timeframe = M15

Scalping Setup

Timeframe = M1 or M5

Use M5 trend confirmation

Low spread broker recommended

IMPORTANT NOTES

About Repainting

Fractals require candle confirmation

Trendlines can slightly redraw because pivot structures evolve

NON-REPAINT mode minimizes unstable signals

RISK MANAGEMENT

Recommended risk:

1% to 2% per trade

Always use:

Stop Loss

Proper lot size

Session filtering

Avoid trading:

During major news

During extreme volatility

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.