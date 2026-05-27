Maintaining consistent profitability week over week win Golden DeathStar 🔥
Trading Systems

Maintaining consistent profitability week over week win Golden DeathStar 🔥

27 May 2026, 17:45
Walter Marcelo Rando
Walter Marcelo Rando
0
71

This week! Other +30%!

Channel - Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172


this week +30% stats live performance notes win win default mt4 vip preset



Channel - Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172



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