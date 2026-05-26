Fully Automated Multi-Account Trading with High-Speed





You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here:

https://youtu.be/Xrkp40xgtwA?s i=CEYNGYV_25Kx_-TkY



The MT5 Trade Copier is designed to automate trade synchronization across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts with high precision and stable performance.

It allows traders to manage several accounts from a single Master terminal without manually opening or closing trades on every account.





PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET:

Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869

When a trade is executed on the Master account, the copier instantly synchronizes the same trade to all connected Slave accounts in real time.This automation helps traders save time, reduce manual trading mistakes, and maintain consistent execution across all accounts.The copier is especially useful for prop firm traders, account managers, signal providers, and traders operating multiple portfolios simultaneously.It provides fast synchronization together with flexible risk management and professional monitoring tools.One of the key features of the system is automatic balance-based lot scaling.Lot sizes can be adjusted proportionally according to the balance of each Slave account automatically.This allows safer risk management for accounts with different sizes and trading conditions.The advanced Slave Monitoring system continuously checks the connection status of all connected Slave terminals.If a Slave terminal becomes disconnected because of internet problems, VPS interruptions, or terminal crashes, the system detects it instantly.The professional dashboard displays synchronization activity, connection quality, latency, and account status directly on the chart in real time.This helps traders monitor all connected accounts efficiently from a single interface.The copier is optimized for VPS environments and long-term stable operation without DLLs or external dependencies.It provides traders with a reliable and professional solution for automated multi-account trading across MetaTrader 5 terminals.You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here: