Inflection's Four Modes: Which One Fits How You Trade?

Full auto, semi-automatic, manual, or indicator-only — a quick guide to choosing the right Inflection mode for your style and trust level.

Inflection runs four ways, and picking the right one matters more than most settings. Here's how to choose.

Full Auto — Inflection finds the levels, enters, manages, and exits on its own. Choose this once you've tested it and trust the logic, and you want hands-off 24/5 operation on a VPS. It's the most convenient and the one that demands the most upfront validation.

Semi-Auto — you draw your own entry level on the chart; Inflection handles execution, recovery, and risk. Ideal if you have a read on the market but want disciplined, emotion-free execution.

Manual with managed exits — you click the entries with on-chart buttons; Inflection manages stops, trailing, baskets, and exits. Keeps your judgment on the trigger while removing the hardest part — exiting without emotion.

Indicator-only — set it to Manual and don't click. Inflection just draws the support and resistance levels while you trade entirely by hand. Perfect if you want the analysis but trust nothing but your own finger on the button.

My advice: if you're new to it, start at indicator-only or manual, watch how it reads the market, and move toward automation as your confidence grows. The framework lets you change levels any time — the risk management stays the same underneath, so the only thing that changes is how much you delegate.

👉 Try whichever mode fits you: Inflection on the MQL5 Market. The 1-month rental is the easy way to test all four.