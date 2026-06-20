Selling a Trading System Isn't the Scam. This Is.

Originally published at doittrading.com

Someone sold you a system once. Maybe it worked for a week. Maybe it never worked at all. And now there's a question stuck in your head every time a new EA shows up in the Market: are trading systems a scam?

I'll answer that honestly, even though it's awkward — because I sell systems too. So let's get the uncomfortable part out of the way first: selling a trading system is not the scam. The scam is the fantasy they hang on it. Once you can tell those two apart, you stop getting emptied out by the next shiny thumbnail.

I broke this down on video too — it's on the DoItTrading YouTube channel. Written version below.

First, you're not stupid for buying one

Let's kill the shame, because shame is what keeps you buying badly. Paying for a trading system is not a dumb move. You can't give away years of research and development for free — nobody can. Buying a tool, a strategy, or someone's edge is exactly how every other skilled field works. You pay a mechanic. You pay a lawyer. You pay for software.

So no — you weren't an idiot for buying a system. You got sold a fantasy, which is a completely different transaction. You thought you were buying a tool. They were selling you a feeling: easy money, every day, forever, while you sleep. The product was fine. The promise was the con.

Are trading systems a scam? The line that decides it

Here's the clean test. A trading system is a tool. A scam is a promise that defies math. The same EA can be sold honestly or fraudulently — the code doesn't change, the story does.

Honest version: "Here's a strategy with an edge. It has losing weeks and losing months. Here's the live track, the drawdown, and the risk. Used correctly, inside a portfolio, it can contribute over time."

Scam version: "This bot wins every day. Set it and forget it. I turned $500 into $40,000. Limited copies left." Same software, maybe. Totally different relationship with reality.

What they don't show you: the render vs. the red

The biggest tell is what's missing. You can't backtest twenty years by hand. A backtest runs in thirty seconds — real life runs one slow, painful candle at a time. The flawless equity curve in the ad took a microsecond to render. Living it takes years of sitting in red.

Fantasy-sellers show you the render. They never show you the red — the three weeks underwater, the month where the strategy does nothing. A "perfect" backtest is usually just a curve fit to the past, which is exactly why it looks too good. An honest seller hands you the red on purpose, because if you can't stomach the drawdown you'll switch the system off at the worst moment and blame the tool.

How to spot a fake trading system (the checklist)

You don't need to be a quant to filter the garbage. You need to check what the seller volunteers before you ask:

Do they show drawdown? If the pitch is all upside and no worst-case, that's a render, not a record.

If the pitch is all upside and no worst-case, that's a render, not a record. Is there a verified live track — not just a backtest? Backtests are easy to curve-fit. A third-party-verified live history is the harder, honest proof.

Backtests are easy to curve-fit. A third-party-verified live history is the harder, honest proof. Do they promise daily/weekly wins? Anyone guaranteeing you win every day is selling the one thing markets don't offer: certainty.

Anyone guaranteeing you win every day is selling the one thing markets don't offer: certainty. Do they explain the losing periods? An honest vendor tells you when and why it bleeds. A con pretends it never does.

An honest vendor tells you when and why it bleeds. A con pretends it never does. "Limited copies / closing soon"? Manufactured scarcity is a sales trick, not a feature of good software.

This same lens applies to the Market itself: read what a listing admits, not just what it brags about, and check the reviews for real drawdown talk. The scam business model is built to churn and burn buyers — that's why those listings can't afford to mention the bad months.

Why I sell systems and still say all this

"If you sell EAs, why are you arming me against EA sellers?" Because the fantasy is bad for me too. It's the reason the whole industry has a trust problem — every con that empties an account makes the next honest seller look like a liar by default.

I'd rather sell to someone who understands what they're buying: a tool with an edge, inside a portfolio, with real drawdown and real losing months, that survives because it's managed — not because it's magic. That customer doesn't rage-refund the moment a normal drawdown shows up. Transparency isn't charity here. It's the only business model that survives contact with reality.

What "honest" looks like in practice

It's not a vibe — it's specifics. An honest system comes with the boring stuff: the conditions it's built for, the conditions where it struggles, the realistic drawdown, and a verified live track you can inspect yourself. And "verified" has a meaning: a folder of screenshots is not verification — those take ten minutes to fake. A continuous, third-party-tracked record (with the full drawdown and the dead months visible) is the difference between evidence and decoration.

That's the standard I hold my own products to — for example, DoIt Alpha Pulse AI runs on a public live Myfxbook with every winner and every drawdown period visible, lower win rate and all. Whether you buy mine or someone else's, demand that standard. If the only "proof" is curated images the seller controls, treat it as marketing.

FAQ

Are trading systems a scam?

The systems themselves usually aren't — selling a strategy or EA is legitimate, like selling any software or expertise. What's often a scam is the fantasy attached: guaranteed daily wins, "set and forget" riches, and equity curves with no drawdown. Judge the story, not just the product.

How can I spot a fake trading system?

Check what the seller volunteers before you ask: real drawdown, a verified live track (not just a backtest), honest losing periods, and no promises of certainty. Manufactured scarcity, guaranteed win rates, and curated-only screenshots are the loudest red flags.

Why are backtests not enough proof?

A backtest runs in seconds and is easy to over-optimize to the past. It can't show how a strategy behaves in unseen conditions, or how it feels to hold the position through a real drawdown. A third-party-verified live track is the harder, more honest evidence.

Is "set and forget" a red flag?

Usually, when it's framed as effortless riches. Automation removes you from the screen, but a real system still needs correct risk settings, portfolio context, and the discipline to leave it alone through drawdowns. "Set and forget and get rich" is the fantasy; "automate and manage risk" is the tool.

Trading involves real risk to capital. No system wins every day, and a verified track record describes the past, not the future — past performance does not guarantee future results, for any EA, including the ones I sell.

Want the honest version every week? No "wins every day," no fake scarcity — real EA performance including the losing weeks, AI model comparisons, and the uncomfortable truths most vendors won't print: subscribe to the newsletter.