Why I Built Inflection (and What Makes It Different)

The story behind Inflection — 50+ iterations chasing one goal: disciplined support & resistance entries with risk control that actually protects the account.

I didn't set out to build "another EA." I set out to fix the two things that frustrated me most about the ones I tried.

The first was recklessness — systems that opened trades on every tick, scaled lots until one bad run wiped the account, and called it a "strategy." The second was the opposite: tools so cautious they barely traded, or so opaque you had no idea why they did what they did.

Inflection went through more than fifty iterations chasing a middle path: trade only at meaningful support and resistance, recover from an offside entry in a bounded way rather than a runaway grid, and protect the account at the structural level — not as an afterthought, but as a core feature with fourteen dedicated parameters.

I also wanted the trader to choose how much to hand over. So Inflection runs fully automated, semi-automatically off levels you draw, manually with managed exits, or as a pure indicator while you trade by hand. One framework, your choice of control.

I'll be honest about where it stands: it's a new product building its public track record, currently forward-tested on demo, and I'm transparent about that rather than dressing up a backtest as a guarantee. If that kind of honesty is what you want from a tool you'd actually run, take a look.

👉 See what 50+ iterations produced: Inflection on the MQL5 Market.