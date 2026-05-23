Best Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 (2026)

Stop drawing horizontal lines. Start trading institutional-grade zones.
If you've been relying on basic support and resistance lines drawn manually — or using one of the dozens of cookie-cutter S&R indicators on the MQL5 Market — this review will show you what you've been missing.
SR Zones Pro is a professional-grade, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance zone indicator for MetaTrader 5. It doesn't just draw lines. It builds intelligent, self-managing price zones from real swing structure, ranks them by confluence, overlays higher-timeframe context in real time, and wraps everything in a live signal dashboard with three-tier alerts.
👉 Get SR Zones Pro on MQL5 — $59
The Problem with Ordinary S&R Tools
Support and resistance is arguably the most important concept in technical analysis. Banks, hedge funds, and institutions cluster their orders around key price levels — and traders who can identify those levels before price reacts have a genuine edge.
The problem? Most S&R indicators are embarrassingly primitive:
- They draw a flat line at a swing high/low with no zone width
- No multi-timeframe confluence — you have to manually check higher TFs
- Zones never expire after a breakout, cluttering the chart with dead levels
- No candle pattern integration at the zone edge
- No real-time signal to tell you when price is actually inside a zone
The result is a cluttered chart with too much noise and no actionable clarity.
SR Zones Pro solves every one of these problems.
What Is SR Zones Pro?
SR Zones Pro is a professional Support & Resistance zone indicator built natively for MetaTrader 5. Published in May 2026 by Sivakumar Paul Suyambu on the MQL5 Market, it automatically:
- Detects genuine swing-based price zones
- Merges overlapping zones using ATR-relative distance (no cluster noise)
- Ranks zones by strength and retest count
- Overlays higher-timeframe zones with a single parameter change
- Recognizes 4 reversal candle patterns at zone edges
- Displays everything in a live real-time HUD dashboard
Whether you scalp the M1 or swing trade the D1, SR Zones Pro gives you the exact levels institutions watch — and tells you the moment they matter.
Key Features — What Makes It Different
★ Multi-Timeframe Zone Overlay
Pull higher-timeframe zones (H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly onto your current chart. HTF zones appear in gold so you always know which levels carry the most institutional weight — without switching charts.
Just set the I_HTF parameter to your chosen higher timeframe and the overlay appears instantly.
★ Smart Zone Detection & ATR Merging
Zones are built from genuine swing highs and lows, then merged using ATR-relative distance thresholds to eliminate cluster noise. The result is a clean, meaningful chart — not a screen full of overlapping lines.
You control zone thickness via I_ZoneATR (as a multiplier of ATR), so the zones adapt naturally to volatile instruments like XAUUSD and NAS100.
★ 5-Layer Neon Glow Rendering
Each zone renders as a multi-layer gradient rectangle with a bright inner edge that fades into the body — giving instant visual depth. Zone color intensity scales with strength (number of confluences). Stronger zones glow brighter.
This isn't cosmetic. The visual weight of a zone tells you instantly how reliable it is.
★ Strength & Retest Badges
Every zone displays its credentials inline:
- [2×] — confirmed by 2 swing pivots
- [3T] — price has re-entered the zone 3 times
- [HTF] — sourced from the higher timeframe
More badges = higher-probability zone. No guesswork.
★ Broken Zone Display
When price closes convincingly through a zone, it's immediately greyed out and labelled "broken" — so you know at a glance which levels are no longer relevant. No dead zones cluttering your analysis.
★ Candle Pattern Recognition
Built-in detection of 4 high-probability reversal patterns directly at zone edges:
- Hammer / Pin Bar (bullish) → aqua arrow
- Shooting Star (bearish) → orange arrow
- Bullish Engulfing
- Bearish Engulfing
Pattern signals appear as distinct arrows, separate from regular zone signals. This allows you to filter entries using the I_PatternOnly mode — which restricts signals to only fire when a candle pattern is simultaneously confirmed.
★ In-Zone Price Detector
When current price enters a support or resistance zone, the dashboard highlights it in real time:
- "● IN SUPPORT ZONE" — price is inside a support zone
- "● IN RESIST ZONE" — price is inside a resistance zone
Never miss a live zone touch again.
★ Signal Arrows with R/R Filter
Buy and Sell arrows fire only when price wicks into a zone and closes back out with body confirmation. The signal engine tracks:
- A minimum bar gap between signals per zone (prevents signal spam)
- R/R ratio computed at signal time and locked into the dashboard
- Signal quality — STRONG / GOOD / OK / WEAK — based on confluence scoring
★ Smart 3-Level Alert System
Three tiers of alerts with cooldown logic:
- APPROACH — price is entering proximity of a zone (get ready)
- ENTER — price is inside the zone (pay attention)
- BOUNCE — confirmed reversal signal at the zone (act now)
Per-zone cooldowns prevent notification flooding during volatile sessions.
★ Round Number Overlay
Automatically plots key round-number price levels (every 25 pips) as subtle reference lines — crucial for gold, indices, and forex pairs where psychological levels attract stop clusters.
★ Auto-Scale by Timeframe
Parameters automatically adjust for M1 through Monthly charts. No manual tweaking needed when switching timeframes.
★ Dark Premium Chart Theme
One-click I_ApplyTheme applies a professional dark color scheme: deep navy background, teal bull candles, red bear candles, gold bid line. Designed for extended low-eye-strain trading sessions.
The Live Dashboard — Your Real-Time Trading HUD
The live dashboard panel is where SR Zones Pro becomes a true trading workstation. It displays everything you need in real time:
|Dashboard Row
|What It Shows
|Directional Bias
|BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL
|Candle Info
|Current candle size and direction
|30-Bar Trend
|Trend direction with pip change
|Pattern
|Detected candle pattern name
|Signal
|Last signal quality (STRONG/GOOD/OK/WEAK)
|R/R Ratio
|Locked risk/reward at signal time
|R1 / R2
|Resistance levels with distance in pips
|S1 / S2
|Support levels with distance in pips
|ATR
|Current ATR value
|Session
|Active trading session
|Proximity
|Visual fill bar — how close to each zone
|In-Zone
|Real-time zone detection highlight
This single panel replaces the need for multiple separate tools — trend indicator, session indicator, ATR indicator, and manual R/R calculator.
Who Is SR Zones Pro For?
SR Zones Pro is designed for any trader who makes decisions based on price levels — which is every serious trader. The auto-scaling by timeframe means zero setup friction regardless of how you trade.
Scalpers (M1/M5): Clean zones with instant alerts and bounce signals. The 3-level alert system means you're notified the moment price enters a zone — no screen watching required.
Day Traders: Multi-timeframe confluence with H1 HTF zones overlaid on M15. Know which levels have institutional backing before you trade them.
Swing Traders: D1 zones on H4 with retest counters and broken zone tracking. Only trade levels that are still alive and confirmed.
Price Action Traders: The I_PatternOnly filter restricts signals to entries where a Pin Bar, Hammer, or Engulfing pattern fires simultaneously at a zone edge — maximum confluence, minimum noise.
Gold / XAUUSD Traders: ATR-calibrated zone sizing is tuned for volatile instruments. Round-number overlay marks key psychological levels where stops cluster.
Indices / Forex Traders: Works on NAS100, GER40, US30, and all major/minor forex pairs. Same ATR-adaptive logic applies across instruments.
Prop Firm Challengers: The signal quality filter and R/R display help you maintain the trade discipline prop challenges demand.
How to Set Up SR Zones Pro (5 Minutes)
Step 1 — Download from MQL5 Market Purchase or download the free demo from the MQL5 Market page. The indicator installs directly via MetaTrader 5's built-in Market tab.
Step 2 — Attach to Any Chart Drag SR Zones Pro from your Navigator panel onto any chart. I_ApplyTheme = true applies the dark professional color scheme automatically on load.
Step 3 — Set Your HTF Overlay Set I_HTF to your chosen higher timeframe. Recommended: H1 when trading M5, H4 when trading M15–H1. Gold zones appear representing that structure immediately.
Step 4 — Enable Alerts Toggle the three alert parameters: I_AlertApproach , I_AlertEnter , I_AlertBounce . Cooldown logic is automatic — no spam configuration needed.
Step 5 — Trade with Confluence Watch the dashboard. When the in-zone detection fires AND a candle pattern arrow appears simultaneously, you have the highest-probability setup available. That's your entry signal.
Input Parameters Reference
Zone Detection
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|I_SwingLen
|3
|Bars on each side to confirm a swing pivot. Higher = stricter.
|I_Lookback
|80
|Maximum bars to scan for pivots
|I_ZoneATR
|0.18
|Zone half-height as ATR multiplier
|I_MergeATR
|0.55
|Max distance between zones before merging
|I_ProxATR
|6.0
|Max distance from price for a zone to display
|I_MaxZones
|3
|Max zones shown per side
|I_ExtendBars
|30
|How far zones extend to the right
Multi-Timeframe
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|I_ShowHTF
|true
|Enable/disable HTF zone overlay
|I_HTF
|H1
|Higher timeframe to pull zones from
Signals
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|I_SignalGap
|5
|Minimum bars between signals per direction
|I_PatternOnly
|false
|Restrict signals to confirmed candle patterns only
|I_ShowSignals
|true
|Enable/disable all signal arrows
Alerts
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|I_AlertApproach
|true
|Alert when price approaches within 1.5× ATR of a zone
|I_AlertEnter
|true
|Alert when price enters a zone
|I_AlertBounce
|true
|Alert when a confirmed bounce signal fires
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
- Instruments: All — Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (NAS100, GER40, US30), Crypto, Commodities
- Timeframes: M1 through Monthly (auto-scaled)
- Free Demo: Available
Technical Notes
- Zones rebuild on every new bar — always fresh, never stale
- Objects auto-restore if chart tab is hidden and reactivated
- Timeframe switching handled gracefully with full state reset
- Per-zone alert cooldowns prevent flooding during volatile sessions
Final Verdict
The MQL5 Market has hundreds of S&R indicators. Most are cosmetic variations on the same horizontal line logic — different colors, different fonts, same limitations.
SR Zones Pro is a genuinely different product. It treats support and resistance as a dynamic, multi-dimensional problem: zones that have width, zones that have strength, zones that die when broken, zones confirmed by higher timeframe structure, zones that talk to you through a live dashboard.
For the price of $59 with a free demo available, the barrier to trying it is essentially zero. If clean, intelligent, institutional-grade S&R zones would improve your trading — and for most price action traders, they absolutely would — SR Zones Pro is the most capable tool in its category on the MQL5 Market today.
SR Zones Pro — See the zones that move the market.
👉 Download on MQL5 Market — $59 (Free Demo Available)
MetaTrader 5 Required · All Instruments · All Timeframes
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past indicator performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with proper risk management.