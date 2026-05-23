Best Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 (2026)

SR Zones Pro — The Smartest Support & Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (2026 Review)

Stop drawing horizontal lines. Start trading institutional-grade zones.

If you've been relying on basic support and resistance lines drawn manually — or using one of the dozens of cookie-cutter S&R indicators on the MQL5 Market — this review will show you what you've been missing.

SR Zones Pro is a professional-grade, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance zone indicator for MetaTrader 5. It doesn't just draw lines. It builds intelligent, self-managing price zones from real swing structure, ranks them by confluence, overlays higher-timeframe context in real time, and wraps everything in a live signal dashboard with three-tier alerts.

👉 Get SR Zones Pro on MQL5 — $59

The Problem with Ordinary S&R Tools

Support and resistance is arguably the most important concept in technical analysis. Banks, hedge funds, and institutions cluster their orders around key price levels — and traders who can identify those levels before price reacts have a genuine edge.

The problem? Most S&R indicators are embarrassingly primitive:

They draw a flat line at a swing high/low with no zone width

No multi-timeframe confluence — you have to manually check higher TFs

Zones never expire after a breakout, cluttering the chart with dead levels

No candle pattern integration at the zone edge

No real-time signal to tell you when price is actually inside a zone

The result is a cluttered chart with too much noise and no actionable clarity.

SR Zones Pro solves every one of these problems.

What Is SR Zones Pro?

SR Zones Pro is a professional Support & Resistance zone indicator built natively for MetaTrader 5. Published in May 2026 by Sivakumar Paul Suyambu on the MQL5 Market, it automatically:

Detects genuine swing-based price zones

Merges overlapping zones using ATR-relative distance (no cluster noise)

Ranks zones by strength and retest count

Overlays higher-timeframe zones with a single parameter change

Recognizes 4 reversal candle patterns at zone edges

Displays everything in a live real-time HUD dashboard

Whether you scalp the M1 or swing trade the D1, SR Zones Pro gives you the exact levels institutions watch — and tells you the moment they matter.

Key Features — What Makes It Different

★ Multi-Timeframe Zone Overlay

Pull higher-timeframe zones (H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly onto your current chart. HTF zones appear in gold so you always know which levels carry the most institutional weight — without switching charts.

Just set the I_HTF parameter to your chosen higher timeframe and the overlay appears instantly.

★ Smart Zone Detection & ATR Merging

Zones are built from genuine swing highs and lows, then merged using ATR-relative distance thresholds to eliminate cluster noise. The result is a clean, meaningful chart — not a screen full of overlapping lines.

You control zone thickness via I_ZoneATR (as a multiplier of ATR), so the zones adapt naturally to volatile instruments like XAUUSD and NAS100.

★ 5-Layer Neon Glow Rendering

Each zone renders as a multi-layer gradient rectangle with a bright inner edge that fades into the body — giving instant visual depth. Zone color intensity scales with strength (number of confluences). Stronger zones glow brighter.

This isn't cosmetic. The visual weight of a zone tells you instantly how reliable it is.

★ Strength & Retest Badges

Every zone displays its credentials inline:

[2×] — confirmed by 2 swing pivots

— confirmed by 2 swing pivots [3T] — price has re-entered the zone 3 times

— price has re-entered the zone 3 times [HTF] — sourced from the higher timeframe

More badges = higher-probability zone. No guesswork.

★ Broken Zone Display

When price closes convincingly through a zone, it's immediately greyed out and labelled "broken" — so you know at a glance which levels are no longer relevant. No dead zones cluttering your analysis.

★ Candle Pattern Recognition

Built-in detection of 4 high-probability reversal patterns directly at zone edges:

Hammer / Pin Bar (bullish) → aqua arrow

(bullish) → aqua arrow Shooting Star (bearish) → orange arrow

(bearish) → orange arrow Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Pattern signals appear as distinct arrows, separate from regular zone signals. This allows you to filter entries using the I_PatternOnly mode — which restricts signals to only fire when a candle pattern is simultaneously confirmed.

★ In-Zone Price Detector

When current price enters a support or resistance zone, the dashboard highlights it in real time:

"● IN SUPPORT ZONE" — price is inside a support zone

— price is inside a support zone "● IN RESIST ZONE" — price is inside a resistance zone

Never miss a live zone touch again.

★ Signal Arrows with R/R Filter

Buy and Sell arrows fire only when price wicks into a zone and closes back out with body confirmation. The signal engine tracks:

A minimum bar gap between signals per zone (prevents signal spam)

between signals per zone (prevents signal spam) R/R ratio computed at signal time and locked into the dashboard

computed at signal time and locked into the dashboard Signal quality — STRONG / GOOD / OK / WEAK — based on confluence scoring

★ Smart 3-Level Alert System

Three tiers of alerts with cooldown logic:

APPROACH — price is entering proximity of a zone (get ready) ENTER — price is inside the zone (pay attention) BOUNCE — confirmed reversal signal at the zone (act now)

Per-zone cooldowns prevent notification flooding during volatile sessions.

★ Round Number Overlay

Automatically plots key round-number price levels (every 25 pips) as subtle reference lines — crucial for gold, indices, and forex pairs where psychological levels attract stop clusters.

★ Auto-Scale by Timeframe

Parameters automatically adjust for M1 through Monthly charts. No manual tweaking needed when switching timeframes.

★ Dark Premium Chart Theme

One-click I_ApplyTheme applies a professional dark color scheme: deep navy background, teal bull candles, red bear candles, gold bid line. Designed for extended low-eye-strain trading sessions.

The Live Dashboard — Your Real-Time Trading HUD

The live dashboard panel is where SR Zones Pro becomes a true trading workstation. It displays everything you need in real time:

Dashboard Row What It Shows Directional Bias BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL Candle Info Current candle size and direction 30-Bar Trend Trend direction with pip change Pattern Detected candle pattern name Signal Last signal quality (STRONG/GOOD/OK/WEAK) R/R Ratio Locked risk/reward at signal time R1 / R2 Resistance levels with distance in pips S1 / S2 Support levels with distance in pips ATR Current ATR value Session Active trading session Proximity Visual fill bar — how close to each zone In-Zone Real-time zone detection highlight

This single panel replaces the need for multiple separate tools — trend indicator, session indicator, ATR indicator, and manual R/R calculator.

Who Is SR Zones Pro For?

SR Zones Pro is designed for any trader who makes decisions based on price levels — which is every serious trader. The auto-scaling by timeframe means zero setup friction regardless of how you trade.

Scalpers (M1/M5): Clean zones with instant alerts and bounce signals. The 3-level alert system means you're notified the moment price enters a zone — no screen watching required.

Day Traders: Multi-timeframe confluence with H1 HTF zones overlaid on M15. Know which levels have institutional backing before you trade them.

Swing Traders: D1 zones on H4 with retest counters and broken zone tracking. Only trade levels that are still alive and confirmed.

Price Action Traders: The I_PatternOnly filter restricts signals to entries where a Pin Bar, Hammer, or Engulfing pattern fires simultaneously at a zone edge — maximum confluence, minimum noise.

Gold / XAUUSD Traders: ATR-calibrated zone sizing is tuned for volatile instruments. Round-number overlay marks key psychological levels where stops cluster.

Indices / Forex Traders: Works on NAS100, GER40, US30, and all major/minor forex pairs. Same ATR-adaptive logic applies across instruments.

Prop Firm Challengers: The signal quality filter and R/R display help you maintain the trade discipline prop challenges demand.

How to Set Up SR Zones Pro (5 Minutes)

Step 1 — Download from MQL5 Market Purchase or download the free demo from the MQL5 Market page. The indicator installs directly via MetaTrader 5's built-in Market tab.

Step 2 — Attach to Any Chart Drag SR Zones Pro from your Navigator panel onto any chart. I_ApplyTheme = true applies the dark professional color scheme automatically on load.

Step 3 — Set Your HTF Overlay Set I_HTF to your chosen higher timeframe. Recommended: H1 when trading M5, H4 when trading M15–H1. Gold zones appear representing that structure immediately.

Step 4 — Enable Alerts Toggle the three alert parameters: I_AlertApproach , I_AlertEnter , I_AlertBounce . Cooldown logic is automatic — no spam configuration needed.

Step 5 — Trade with Confluence Watch the dashboard. When the in-zone detection fires AND a candle pattern arrow appears simultaneously, you have the highest-probability setup available. That's your entry signal.

Input Parameters Reference

Zone Detection

Parameter Default Description I_SwingLen 3 Bars on each side to confirm a swing pivot. Higher = stricter. I_Lookback 80 Maximum bars to scan for pivots I_ZoneATR 0.18 Zone half-height as ATR multiplier I_MergeATR 0.55 Max distance between zones before merging I_ProxATR 6.0 Max distance from price for a zone to display I_MaxZones 3 Max zones shown per side I_ExtendBars 30 How far zones extend to the right

Multi-Timeframe

Parameter Default Description I_ShowHTF true Enable/disable HTF zone overlay I_HTF H1 Higher timeframe to pull zones from

Signals

Parameter Default Description I_SignalGap 5 Minimum bars between signals per direction I_PatternOnly false Restrict signals to confirmed candle patterns only I_ShowSignals true Enable/disable all signal arrows

Alerts

Parameter Default Description I_AlertApproach true Alert when price approaches within 1.5× ATR of a zone I_AlertEnter true Alert when price enters a zone I_AlertBounce true Alert when a confirmed bounce signal fires

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)

MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+) Instruments: All — Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (NAS100, GER40, US30), Crypto, Commodities

All — Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (NAS100, GER40, US30), Crypto, Commodities Timeframes: M1 through Monthly (auto-scaled)

M1 through Monthly (auto-scaled) Free Demo: Available

Technical Notes

Zones rebuild on every new bar — always fresh, never stale

Objects auto-restore if chart tab is hidden and reactivated

Timeframe switching handled gracefully with full state reset

Per-zone alert cooldowns prevent flooding during volatile sessions

Final Verdict

The MQL5 Market has hundreds of S&R indicators. Most are cosmetic variations on the same horizontal line logic — different colors, different fonts, same limitations.

SR Zones Pro is a genuinely different product. It treats support and resistance as a dynamic, multi-dimensional problem: zones that have width, zones that have strength, zones that die when broken, zones confirmed by higher timeframe structure, zones that talk to you through a live dashboard.

For the price of $59 with a free demo available, the barrier to trying it is essentially zero. If clean, intelligent, institutional-grade S&R zones would improve your trading — and for most price action traders, they absolutely would — SR Zones Pro is the most capable tool in its category on the MQL5 Market today.

SR Zones Pro — See the zones that move the market.

👉 Download on MQL5 Market — $59 (Free Demo Available)

MetaTrader 5 Required · All Instruments · All Timeframes

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past indicator performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with proper risk management.



