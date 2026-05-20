Trade Panel - Two ways to quickly switch symbols on a chart

How to quickly switch a symbol on a chart?

1️⃣ Open the settings, select the number of lists, the list name, and the symbols that will be displayed in the list:





2️⃣ Specify the number of rows, columns, and information to display in the list:





3️⃣ Select the charts on which you want to toggle the symbol:





🔥Done!🔥 Now you can quickly switch between tools and analyze them:

✅ switch between symbols,

✅ mark symbols with color,

✅ add symbol to favorites,

✅ quickly open symbols that have open orders.





The second method

Open the settings and check the box "Use only the Chart Control panel":





🔥 Now you have a dedicated symbol management tool that doesn't clutter your workspace. 🔥



