Trade Panel - Two ways to quickly switch symbols on a chart
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Trade Panel - Two ways to quickly switch symbols on a chart

20 May 2026, 03:40
Alfiya Fazylova
Alfiya Fazylova
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How to quickly switch a symbol on a chart?

1️⃣ Open the settings, select the number of lists, the list name, and the symbols that will be displayed in the list:


2️⃣ Specify the number of rows, columns, and information to display in the list:


3️⃣ Select the charts on which you want to toggle the symbol:


🔥Done!🔥 Now you can quickly switch between tools and analyze them:

✅ switch between symbols,

✅ mark symbols with color,

✅ add symbol to favorites,

✅ quickly open symbols that have open orders.


The second method

Open the settings and check the box "Use only the Chart Control panel":


🔥 Now you have a dedicated symbol management tool that doesn't clutter your workspace. 🔥