AI Aurum Pivot | 🏅 Real Account: +166.35% in 5 Months — Verified Live on MQL5

📅 May 19, 2026 | XAUUSD (Gold) | MQL5 Official Signal | Real Account — 5 Months Running

🏅 Real Account: +166.35% in 5 Months — Verified Live on MQL5

AI Aurum Pivot | XAUUSD Dedicated | MT5 | Daily Timeframe | No Martingale · No Grid · SL on Every Trade

MQL5 Rating: ★ 5.0 — All 6 Reviewers. Perfect Score.

Not a backtest. Not a demo. A verified live account — public and tamper-proof on MQL5 right now.

Equity curve: steady upward slope Jan–Feb, controlled pullback Mar–Apr (AI filter protecting capital), recovering into May. No losing month across the entire period.

⚡ 2026 Real Account — Monthly Breakdown

Month Return Notes January 2026 +67.10% Gold trending strongly — EA captured full breakout moves February 2026 +41.07% Continued momentum — clean pivot breakouts confirmed March 2026 +0.46% Choppy market — AI filter reduced entries, capital protected April 2026 +2.74% Low-quality setups skipped — account held flat, not damaged May 2026 +9.48% Recovery as conditions improved — currently running TOTAL +166.35% 5 consecutive profitable months. Zero losing month.

👉 VIEW LIVE SIGNAL ON MQL5 →

■ Performance & Product Specs

Metric Value 💰 Real Account Return (5 Months) +166.35% ⭐ MQL5 Rating ★ 5.0 — 6 reviews, all 5-star Demo Downloads 518 traders tested it Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) — Dedicated Only Recommended Timeframe Daily (D1) Trading Style Swing — Long-Term Consistency Martingale / Grid / Hedging None ✅ — Hard SL on every trade Prop Firm Compatible Yes ✅ — DD limits respected Risk (Personal / Prop) 0.5–1.0% / 0.25–0.75% per trade Version v1.9 — Updated March 4, 2026 Current Price $499.99 → Next: $999.99

■ What These 5 Months Actually Tell Us

January and February were exceptional — Gold moved with conviction, and AI Aurum Pivot captured those moves cleanly. Then came March and April. Gold became erratic. Volatility spiked. Most breakout EAs on MQL5 took heavy damage during this period.

AI Aurum Pivot posted +0.46% in March and +2.74% in April. Near-flat. That is not a failure — that is the system doing exactly what it is designed to do: skip low-quality setups and protect the account.

By May, conditions improved and the EA returned to profit at +9.48%. The equity curve tells a story no backtest can fake — a system that knows when to trade and, more importantly, when not to.

"Lose small on Gold. Win big when Gold truly moves."

— The core principle behind AI Aurum Pivot

Five months of real trading on MQL5's verified signal platform. Zero losing months. +166.35% total. Every number is live, public, and independently verifiable by anyone right now on MQL5.

■ Sound Familiar?

😓 You bought a Gold EA that looked great for 2 months — then it collapsed.

Scalping EAs are fragile by design. They depend on tight spreads, perfect execution, specific broker conditions. One bad week, one spread spike, one news event — and the system falls apart. You're left wondering if it ever worked at all.

😴 The backtest was perfect. The real account told a completely different story.

Curve-fitting is the silent killer of EA performance. A system trained on historical data can score perfectly on paper and fail immediately on live markets. The only thing that actually matters is verified forward performance — and most EAs simply don't have it.

😰 You're running an EA you're not sure you can trust. And that uncertainty costs you sleep.

Every time Gold moves hard, you wonder: is this the moment it blows up? You need results that are real, public, and ongoing — not a screenshot someone sent you on Telegram.

👇 AI Aurum Pivot was built specifically to solve all three of these problems.

■ Why Traders Choose AI Aurum Pivot

✅ Reason 1 — Daily Timeframe: Works on Any Broker, Any Account Size

D1 swing trading is completely immune to spread differences, broker execution quality, and slippage. Whether you run it on a $500 personal account at 0.5% risk or a $100K prop firm account at 0.25% risk — the exact same logic runs. The exact same setups trigger. That is a promise scalping EAs simply cannot make.

✅ Reason 2 — The AI Filter Knows When to Stop. That's the Real Edge.

Most EAs trade because the indicator says to trade. AI Aurum Pivot's internal AI module evaluates market structure, setup quality, and risk-to-reward before approving any entry. If conditions aren't right, it sits out. March and April 2026 — when Gold was chaotic — the EA traded almost nothing. Knowing when NOT to trade is the hardest skill in Gold trading. This EA has it.

✅ Reason 3 — Results Are Live, Public, and Tamper-Proof on MQL5

MQL5 signal results update in real time. Anyone can check them. Nobody can edit them. The numbers above — +166.35% across 5 months, zero losing months — have been visible to the public since day one. No cherry-picked screenshots. No Telegram screenshots with no context. This is the standard of transparency that serious EAs are held to. Very few pass it. AI Aurum Pivot does.

■ What Real MQL5 Traders Are Saying

★★★★★ Rudy Jean Louis Bompeix — Feb 26, 2026



"After one month on demo I moved it to my main account. I'm running it alongside several other gold breakout EAs — and drawdowns do not occur at the same time. The AI filtering layer creates a smoother equity curve and real diversification value. I believe this EA is currently one of the most underestimated breakout systems on MQL5. I even added it to one of my Darwinex accounts. Highly recommended."

★★★★★ Aller Uja — Mar 26, 2026



"Tested since release on H2, H4 and D1. The no-trailing-stop version performed noticeably better: higher profit, much smoother equity curve. Trades had room to fully develop on H4 and D1. Very clean and structured approach with disciplined entries and solid risk management. Exactly what I look for as a long-term trader."

★★★★★ Abel Liu — Jan 14, 2026



"So far Mr Lo and his EA does not disappoint. Honest EA with real strategy behind it. The developer has been working hard to update the EA and set files consistently. This is the kind of support that makes a long-term difference."

■ What You Get When You Purchase

🎁 Bonus 1 | Optimized Set File — Delivered Immediately

Message the developer after purchase and receive a set file calibrated to your account size. No guesswork on parameters.

🎁 Bonus 2 | Free Version Updates (Currently v1.9)

Every future update — strategy refinements, new filters, bug fixes — delivered at no extra cost.

🎁 Bonus 3 | Direct Developer Support via MQL5 Private Message

Reviewers consistently note: responses are fast, clear, and professional. You're dealing directly with the developer.

🎁 Bonus 4 | Special Offer: AI Quantum Scalper

Purchase AI Aurum Pivot today for a chance to receive EA AI Quantum Scalper — contact privately after purchase for details.

⏰ Only a Few Copies Remain at $499.99

Once they sell out, the price increases to $999.99 immediately. This is stated directly on the MQL5 product page — not a countdown timer that resets. MQL5 milestone pricing is real and publicly verifiable.

518 traders have already downloaded the demo. The ones who acted became buyers. The ones who "waited to see more data" are still waiting — while the real account keeps posting new results every month.

You now have 5 months of live data, a perfect MQL5 rating, and real trader reviews from around the world. What exactly are you waiting for?

Current Price: $499.99 | Next Price: $999.99

MT5 · XAUUSD Daily · No Martingale · No Grid · Hard SL Every Trade

Prop Firm Ready · 518 Demo Downloads · ★5.0 MQL5 Rating (6 Reviews)

👉 Get AI Aurum Pivot Now — $499.99 →

⚠ Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always use proper risk management. Results shown are from a live MQL5 signal account and are publicly verifiable.