Get Free Versions of Paid Products !

CHANNEL VERTEX PRO





Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .



Free version ( works for US30, H1 time frame ) MT4 FREE LINK



CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO





This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other

congestion indicator you will find in the market right now, it uses an advanced algorithm

not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today .



Free version ( works for GBPJPY, H1 time frame )

MT4 FREE LINK



M & W PATTERN PRO



M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to

ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols

and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations.

Free version ( works for AUDJPY, H1 time frame ) MT4 FREE LINK







FLAG PATTERN PRO



Flag Pattern pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the continuation patterns known

as "Flag and Pennant Patterns". The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames.

The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations.



Free version ( works for GBPJPY, H1 time frame ) MT4 FREE LINK







1-3 TRENDLINE BREAKOUT PRO



This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk

breakout system. The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a

low risk pattern with high reward.



Free version ( works for USDCAD, H1 time frame ) MT4 FREE LINK









SWING CONTINUATION PRO



The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back .

As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend ,

this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards .



Free version ( works for EURUSD, H1 time frame ) MT4 FREE LINK







WOLFE WAVE PATTERN



The wolfe wave is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a

market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined

by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 .



Free version ( works for USDCHF, H1 time frame )

MT4 FREE LINK