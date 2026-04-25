Get Free Versions of Paid Products !

We are giving out free version of our paid products ! . You can now easily download free versions of our profitable indicators !. We designed the free versions to work for one (1) pair and one (1) hour time frame only . Go to our App Store to get the paid versions .
|PRODUCT IMAGE
|PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|DOWNLOAD LINK
| CHANNEL VERTEX PRO
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .
Free version ( works for US30, H1 time frame )
|MT4 FREE LINK
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|CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO
This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other
congestion indicator you will find in the market right now, it uses an advanced algorithm
not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today .
Free version ( works for GBPJPY, H1 time frame )
|MT4 FREE LINK
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|M & W PATTERN PRO
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to
Free version ( works for AUDJPY, H1 time frame )
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|FLAG PATTERN PRO
Flag Pattern pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the continuation patterns known
as "Flag and Pennant Patterns". The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames.
The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations.
Free version ( works for GBPJPY, H1 time frame )
|MT4 FREE LINK
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|1-3 TRENDLINE BREAKOUT PRO
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk
breakout system. The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a
low risk pattern with high reward.
Free version ( works for USDCAD, H1 time frame )
|MT4 FREE LINK
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SWING CONTINUATION PRO
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back .
As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend ,
this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards .
Free version ( works for EURUSD, H1 time frame )
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|WOLFE WAVE PATTERN
The wolfe wave is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a
market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market. The entry spot of the pattern is defined
by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 .
Free version ( works for USDCHF, H1 time frame )
|MT4 FREE LINK