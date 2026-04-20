🚀 GRABBER BOT — no more missed trades



Many traders using the Grabber system faced one key problem:

👉 signals often appear when you’re not at the screen

👉 up to 50% of trades are missed





🤖 The Solution

GRABBER BOT (I’ll publish it on Wednesday, 22 April) fully automates the strategy

✔️ no missed signals



✔️ no emotions

✔️ consistent execution

🔧 What’s inside

Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit

Time, spread and volatility filters

Option for single or multiple trades

💡 The Result

Same proven strategy — but now:

👉 more stable

👉 more consistent

👉 more profitable in practice

IMPORTANT:

The first buyers (within 3 hours of publication) will receive a 50% discount, meaning they can purchase GRABBER BOT for $149. In 3 hours, this discount window will close and the price of the trading bot will rise to $300! So don’t miss out on the chance to buy GRABBER BOT at a huge discount!



🌍 GrabberBot Global Release Time GrabberBot will be published at 13:00 UTC - on Wednesday 22 April

The 50% discount window will remain open for 3 hours. Region / Country Major City Local Release Time United States (East Coast) New York 09:00 United States (West Coast) Los Angeles 06:00 Canada Toronto 09:00 Brazil São Paulo 10:00 United Kingdom London 14:00 European Union (CET) Berlin / Prague / Bratislava 15:00 Finland / Greece / Romania Helsinki / Athens / Bucharest 16:00 Turkey Istanbul 16:00 UAE Dubai 17:00 India New Delhi 18:30 China Beijing 21:00 South-East Asia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur 21:00 South Korea Seoul 22:00 Japan Tokyo 22:00 Australia (East Coast) Sydney 23:00 Discount Window: 13:00 – 16:00 UTC

During this 3-hour release window, GrabberBot will be available with a 50% discount.

Check the backtests:



AUDCAD

AUDUSD

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

NZDUSD

USDCAD









