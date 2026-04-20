🚀 GRABBER BOT — no more missed trades
Many traders using the Grabber system faced one key problem:
👉 signals often appear when you’re not at the screen
👉 up to 50% of trades are missed
🤖 The Solution
GRABBER BOT (I’ll publish it on Wednesday, 22 April) fully automates the strategy
✔️ no missed signals
✔️ no emotions
✔️ consistent execution
🔧 What’s inside
- Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Time, spread and volatility filters
- Option for single or multiple trades
💡 The Result
Same proven strategy — but now:
👉 more stable
👉 more consistent
👉 more profitable in practice
IMPORTANT:
The first buyers (within 3 hours of publication) will receive a 50% discount, meaning they can purchase GRABBER BOT for $149.
In 3 hours, this discount window will close and the price of the trading bot will rise to $300! So don’t miss out on the chance to buy GRABBER BOT at a huge discount!
🌍 GrabberBot Global Release Time
GrabberBot will be published at 13:00 UTC - on Wednesday 22 April
The 50% discount window will remain open for 3 hours.
|Region / Country
|Major City
|Local Release Time
|United States (East Coast)
|New York
|09:00
|United States (West Coast)
|Los Angeles
|06:00
|Canada
|Toronto
|09:00
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|10:00
|United Kingdom
|London
|14:00
|European Union (CET)
|Berlin / Prague / Bratislava
|15:00
|Finland / Greece / Romania
|Helsinki / Athens / Bucharest
|16:00
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|16:00
|UAE
|Dubai
|17:00
|India
|New Delhi
|18:30
|China
|Beijing
|21:00
|South-East Asia
|Singapore / Kuala Lumpur
|21:00
|South Korea
|Seoul
|22:00
|Japan
|Tokyo
|22:00
|Australia (East Coast)
|Sydney
|23:00
During this 3-hour release window, GrabberBot will be available with a 50% discount.
Check the backtests: