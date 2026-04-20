🚀 GRABBER BOT — no more missed trades
My Trading

🚀 GRABBER BOT — no more missed trades

20 April 2026, 15:52
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
186

🚀 GRABBER BOT — no more missed trades

Many traders using the Grabber system faced one key problem:

👉 signals often appear when you’re not at the screen
👉 up to 50% of trades are missed


🤖 The Solution

GRABBER BOT (I’ll publish it on Wednesday, 22 April) fully automates the strategy

✔️ no missed signals

✔️ no emotions

✔️ consistent execution

🔧 What’s inside

  • Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Time, spread and volatility filters
  • Option for single or multiple trades

💡 The Result

Same proven strategy — but now:

👉 more stable
👉 more consistent
👉 more profitable in practice

IMPORTANT:

The first buyers (within 3 hours of publication) will receive a 50% discount, meaning they can purchase GRABBER BOT for $149.

In 3 hours, this discount window will close and the price of the trading bot will rise to $300! So don’t miss out on the chance to buy GRABBER BOT at a huge discount!



🌍 GrabberBot Global Release Time

GrabberBot will be published at 13:00 UTC - on Wednesday 22 April

The 50% discount window will remain open for 3 hours.

Region / Country Major City Local Release Time
United States (East Coast) New York 09:00
United States (West Coast) Los Angeles 06:00
Canada Toronto 09:00
Brazil São Paulo 10:00
United Kingdom London 14:00
European Union (CET) Berlin / Prague / Bratislava 15:00
Finland / Greece / Romania Helsinki / Athens / Bucharest 16:00
Turkey Istanbul 16:00
UAE Dubai 17:00
India New Delhi 18:30
China Beijing 21:00
South-East Asia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur 21:00
South Korea Seoul 22:00
Japan Tokyo 22:00
Australia (East Coast) Sydney 23:00
Discount Window: 13:00 – 16:00 UTC
During this 3-hour release window, GrabberBot will be available with a 50% discount.

Check the backtests:

AUDCAD

AUDUSD

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

NZDUSD

USDCAD




#GRABBER BOT