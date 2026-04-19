Dear friends!

⚠️ Please note ICMarkets and lot of other brokers switched terminal time to GMT+3.

✅ Check your broker GMT and if it needed set parameter ServerGMT = 3. Feel free contact me and and I help 👌





Diamond PRO MT5

Platform MT5. Hedging account.

Trading pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy. H1.

For each pair we download and apply suitable .set file.

Number of trades depends on market and can be 5 - 35 trades per week.

Avg. profit 5 - 25% per month.