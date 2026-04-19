Dear friends!
⚠️ Please note ICMarkets and lot of other brokers switched terminal time to GMT+3.
✅ Check your broker GMT and if it needed set parameter ServerGMT = 3. Feel free contact me and and I help 👌
Platform MT5. Hedging account.
Trading pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy. H1.
For each pair we download and apply suitable .set file.
Number of trades depends on market and can be 5 - 35 trades per week.
Avg. profit 5 - 25% per month.
Oct 2025 >> +1.43%
Now 2025 >> +2.92%
Dec 2025 >> +2.42%
New DTSL+ core:
Jan 2026 >> +13.44%
Feb 2026 >> +12.00%
Mar 2026 >> +17.59%
Apr 2026 >> +5.83%
May 2026 >> +7.74%
Jun 2026 >> +3.73%
Jul 2026 >> +11.37%
MinDep200 Test
Dep1000 MidRisk
Monthly perfomance
How to install
- Setup news filter.
- Attach Diamond PRO MT5 to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
- Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file.
- Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.