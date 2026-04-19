From $500 to $1500 – Our XAUUSD EA Trading Journey (April Update)

Trading isn’t about hype, it’s about consistency and controlled growth . And that’s exactly what this EA is delivering.

On April 1st, we began this journey with a $500 account, powered by our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).

Performance Snapshot (April 1st – April 17th)

✅ Total Trades Executed: 36

✅ Execution Type: Fully automated

✅ Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

✅ Timeframe: M5

Every trade you see in the history was taken by the system, no manual interference, no emotional decisions.

Realistic Growth

Let’s keep it transparent and real:

📈 Starting Balance: $500

📈 Current Balance: $564



That’s a +12.8% return in just over two weeks.

No martingale.

No gambling.

Just structured, rule-based execution.

Why This Matters

Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic gains, and blow accounts.

This EA focuses on:

Capital preservation first

High-probability entries only

Controlled risk per trade

Consistency over time

Trade Behavior Insights

Entries are timed with momentum shifts

Both buy and sell opportunities are utilized

Losing trades are cut quickly

Winning trades are allowed to reach targets

This is how sustainable systems are built.

The Bigger Goal

This is just the beginning.

The objective is steady compounding, not overnight hype.

From $500 → $564 is proof of concept.

Next steps? Scaling with discipline.





🔗 Get Started

👉 Get the EA here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

👉 Join our trading group:

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01

📣 Final Note

If you’re looking for:

A realistic EA

A disciplined strategy

A system that respects risk

Then you’re looking at it.