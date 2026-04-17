Attention Gold Scalpers: IC Markets High Slippage

🚨 This is NOT a theory post.
📊 This is based on real MT5 trading data from a live account. ( click here to check live signal IC Markets )
👉 Using: Smart Gold Hunter (XAUUSD EA)
📊 Trading Setup
🔹 Broker: IC Markets (Raw Trading Ltd)
🔹 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
🔹 Execution: Buy Stop / Sell Stop
🔹 Typical Spread: ~0.5 pip (5 points)
🔹 Stop Loss: ~30 pips
🔎 What Was Analyzed
I matched:
✅ Requested pending order price
✅ Actual execution price
👉 From the same MT5 report
🚨 Slippage Findings (REAL DATA)
⚠️ These are NOT small deviations:
- 🔴 +51.9 pips slippage
- 🔴 +32.7 pips slippage
- 🔴 35.0 pips slippage
- 🔴 28.3 pips slippage
- 🔴 14.2 pips slippage
👉 All from the same account
📊 Verified Slippage Trades (From Report)
To make this fully transparent, here are real trades extracted from the MT5 report where execution price differed significantly from requested price:
|Date & Time
|Type
|Requested Price
|Executed Price
|Slippage
|2026.03.09 22:24
|Buy Stop
|5139.94
|5145.13
|51.9 pips
|2026.04.15 04:11
|Buy Stop
|4850.44
|4853.71
|32.7 pips
|2026.04.17 04:12
|Sell Stop
|4773.57
|4770.07
|35.0 pips
|2026.03.16 17:08
|Buy Stop
|5035.65
|5038.48
|28.3 pips
|2026.04.13 19:47
|Buy Stop
|4744.11
|4745.53
|14.2 pips
📌 Important Note
✔ These are not simulated trades
✔ These are not assumptions
✔ These are taken directly from the actual account history
⚠️ Why This Table Matters
Most traders:
- Don’t check execution price
- Only look at profit/loss
- Ignore entry distortion
But:
❗ Entry price = strategy foundation
If entry shifts by 20–50 pips,
👉 the entire trade logic changes.
💣 Reality From This Data
- Slippage is not random noise
- It happens in clusters
- It directly affects outcome
👉 And most importantly:
❗ These trades never had a chance to reach trailing profit
❗ Critical Point (Read Carefully)
This is a RAW SPREAD broker.
💡 Traders choose this type of broker for:
✔ Ultra low spreads (0.2 – 0.5 pips)
✔ Fast execution
✔ Tight pricing
⚠️ BUT HERE IS THE PROBLEM:
❗ Getting 20–50+ pip slippage on a 0.5 pip spread environment is NOT acceptable.
Not once.
Not rarely.
💣 Even More Important:
❗ This is NOT 1% of trades — it is WAY MORE.
📊 From the data:
- Total trades: 42
- Major slippage trades: 6+
👉 That is NOT an edge case
👉 That is a structural execution issue
💣 Real Impact on the System
📉 Original Results:
- Net Profit: +43.92%
- Win Rate: 71%
- Loss Trades: 12
📈 Same Trades – Without Bad Slippage
(Everything identical, only execution corrected)
🔥 Net Profit: +95.16%
🔥 Win Rate: 85.7%
🔥 Loss Trades: 6
🧠 What Actually Happened
These trades:
❌ Entered 30–50 pips worse than requested
❌ Hit stop loss instantly
❌ Never reached trailing activation
📊 In Normal Execution:
✔ These trades → would be PROFIT
❌ Not losses
⚡ Smart Gold Hunter Perspective
Smart Gold Hunter is:
✅ Breakout-based
✅ Trailing profit system
✅ No grid
✅ No martingale
🎯 Designed to:
👉 Catch momentum
👉 Lock profit fast
🧠 Important Clarification
✅ The strategy has NOT collapsed.
Even with slippage:
✔ Still profitable
✔ Still strong win rate
✔ Still controlled behavior
📊 Reality Check
Despite everything:
📈 Net Profit: +43.92%
📈 Win Rate: 71%
👉 These are still very strong results
⚠️ What Slippage Actually Did
Slippage did NOT break the system.
But it:
🔻 Reduced efficiency
🔻 Turned winners into losers
🔻 Lowered total performance
💡 Simple Truth:
⚠️ System works — but not at full potential
🚀 Practical Takeaway
Trading success =
👉 Strategy + Execution
Not one alone.
🔧 Optimization Opportunities
To improve results:
✔ Try different broker conditions
✔ Use lower latency execution
✔ Consider alternative signal environment
👉 This alone can massively improve performance
💣 Final Conclusion
📊 Based on REAL data:
- Slippage spikes exist
- They are LARGE
- They are FREQUENT
⚡ BUT ALSO:
🚀 Smart Gold Hunter remains STRONG.
Even with:
- Real market conditions
- Real slippage
- Real execution imperfections
✔ Stable performance
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Consistent behavior
🔥 With better execution,
the same system has MUCH higher potential
📎 Links
🔹 Smart Gold Hunter EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050
🔹 Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400