⚠️ IC Markets Slippage on Gold – Real Data from Smart Gold Hunter

🚨 This is NOT a theory post.

📊 This is based on real MT5 trading data from a live account. ( click here to check live signal IC Markets )

👉 Using: Smart Gold Hunter (XAUUSD EA)

📊 Trading Setup

🔹 Broker: IC Markets (Raw Trading Ltd)

🔹 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

🔹 Execution: Buy Stop / Sell Stop

🔹 Typical Spread: ~0.5 pip (5 points)

🔹 Stop Loss: ~30 pips



🔎 What Was Analyzed

I matched:

✅ Requested pending order price

✅ Actual execution price

👉 From the same MT5 report

⚠️ These are NOT small deviations:

🔴 +51.9 pips slippage

🔴 +32.7 pips slippage

🔴 35.0 pips slippage

🔴 28.3 pips slippage

🔴 14.2 pips slippage

👉 All from the same account

To make this fully transparent, here are real trades extracted from the MT5 report where execution price differed significantly from requested price:

Date & Time Type Requested Price Executed Price Slippage 2026.03.09 22:24 Buy Stop 5139.94 5145.13 51.9 pips 2026.04.15 04:11 Buy Stop 4850.44 4853.71 32.7 pips 2026.04.17 04:12 Sell Stop 4773.57 4770.07 35.0 pips 2026.03.16 17:08 Buy Stop 5035.65 5038.48 28.3 pips 2026.04.13 19:47 Buy Stop 4744.11 4745.53 14.2 pips

📌 Important Note

✔ These are not simulated trades

✔ These are not assumptions

✔ These are taken directly from the actual account history

⚠️ Why This Table Matters

Most traders:

Don’t check execution price

Only look at profit/loss

Ignore entry distortion

But:

❗ Entry price = strategy foundation

If entry shifts by 20–50 pips,

👉 the entire trade logic changes.

Slippage is not random noise

It happens in clusters

It directly affects outcome

👉 And most importantly:

❗ These trades never had a chance to reach trailing profit

❗ Critical Point (Read Carefully)

This is a RAW SPREAD broker.

💡 Traders choose this type of broker for:

✔ Ultra low spreads (0.2 – 0.5 pips)

✔ Fast execution

✔ Tight pricing

⚠️ BUT HERE IS THE PROBLEM:

❗ Getting 20–50+ pip slippage on a 0.5 pip spread environment is NOT acceptable.

Not once.

Not rarely.

💣 Even More Important:

❗ This is NOT 1% of trades — it is WAY MORE.

📊 From the data:

Total trades: 42

Major slippage trades: 6+

👉 That is NOT an edge case

👉 That is a structural execution issue

📉 Original Results:

Net Profit: +43.92%

Win Rate: 71%

Loss Trades: 12

📈 Same Trades – Without Bad Slippage

(Everything identical, only execution corrected)

🔥 Net Profit: +95.16%

🔥 Win Rate: 85.7%

🔥 Loss Trades: 6

🧠 What Actually Happened

These trades:

❌ Entered 30–50 pips worse than requested

❌ Hit stop loss instantly

❌ Never reached trailing activation

📊 In Normal Execution:

✔ These trades → would be PROFIT

❌ Not losses

⚡ Smart Gold Hunter Perspective

Smart Gold Hunter is:

✅ Breakout-based

✅ Trailing profit system

✅ No grid

✅ No martingale

🎯 Designed to:

👉 Catch momentum

👉 Lock profit fast

🧠 Important Clarification

✅ The strategy has NOT collapsed.

Even with slippage:

✔ Still profitable

✔ Still strong win rate

✔ Still controlled behavior

Despite everything:

📈 Net Profit: +43.92%

📈 Win Rate: 71%

👉 These are still very strong results

⚠️ What Slippage Actually Did

Slippage did NOT break the system.

But it:

🔻 Reduced efficiency

🔻 Turned winners into losers

🔻 Lowered total performance

💡 Simple Truth:

⚠️ System works — but not at full potential

🚀 Practical Takeaway

Trading success =

👉 Strategy + Execution

Not one alone.

🔧 Optimization Opportunities

To improve results:

✔ Try different broker conditions

✔ Use lower latency execution

✔ Consider alternative signal environment

👉 This alone can massively improve performance

💣 Final Conclusion

📊 Based on REAL data:

Slippage spikes exist

They are LARGE

They are FREQUENT

⚡ BUT ALSO:

🚀 Smart Gold Hunter remains STRONG.

Even with:

Real market conditions

Real slippage

Real execution imperfections

✔ Stable performance

✔ Controlled risk

✔ Consistent behavior

🔥 With better execution,

the same system has MUCH higher potential

📎 Links

🔹 Smart Gold Hunter EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

🔹 Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400















































