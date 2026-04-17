Attention Gold Scalpers: IC Markets High Slippage
Trading Systems

Attention Gold Scalpers: IC Markets High Slippage

17 April 2026, 07:40
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
2
589
⚠️ IC Markets Slippage on Gold – Real Data from Smart Gold Hunter

🚨 This is NOT a theory post.
📊 This is based on real MT5 trading data from a live account. ( click here to check live signal IC Markets )

👉 Using: Smart Gold Hunter (XAUUSD EA)

📊 Trading Setup

🔹 Broker: IC Markets (Raw Trading Ltd)
🔹 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
🔹 Execution: Buy Stop / Sell Stop
🔹 Typical Spread: ~0.5 pip (5 points)
🔹 Stop Loss: ~30 pips

🔎 What Was Analyzed

I matched:

✅ Requested pending order price
✅ Actual execution price

👉 From the same MT5 report

🚨 Slippage Findings (REAL DATA)

⚠️ These are NOT small deviations:

  • 🔴 +51.9 pips slippage
  • 🔴 +32.7 pips slippage
  • 🔴 35.0 pips slippage
  • 🔴 28.3 pips slippage
  • 🔴 14.2 pips slippage

👉 All from the same account

📊 Verified Slippage Trades (From Report)

To make this fully transparent, here are real trades extracted from the MT5 report where execution price differed significantly from requested price:

Date & Time Type    Requested Price       Executed Price Slippage
2026.03.09 22:24   Buy Stop    5139.94       5145.13  51.9 pips
2026.04.15 04:11   Buy Stop    4850.44          4853.71  32.7 pips
2026.04.17 04:12   Sell Stop    4773.57       4770.07  35.0 pips
2026.03.16 17:08   Buy Stop    5035.65       5038.48  28.3 pips
2026.04.13 19:47   Buy Stop    4744.11       4745.53  14.2 pips

📌 Important Note

✔ These are not simulated trades
✔ These are not assumptions
✔ These are taken directly from the actual account history

⚠️ Why This Table Matters

Most traders:

  • Don’t check execution price
  • Only look at profit/loss
  • Ignore entry distortion

But:

Entry price = strategy foundation

If entry shifts by 20–50 pips,
👉 the entire trade logic changes.

💣 Reality From This Data

  • Slippage is not random noise
  • It happens in clusters
  • It directly affects outcome

👉 And most importantly:

❗ These trades never had a chance to reach trailing profit

❗ Critical Point (Read Carefully)

This is a RAW SPREAD broker.

💡 Traders choose this type of broker for:

✔ Ultra low spreads (0.2 – 0.5 pips)
✔ Fast execution
✔ Tight pricing

⚠️ BUT HERE IS THE PROBLEM:

Getting 20–50+ pip slippage on a 0.5 pip spread environment is NOT acceptable.

Not once.
Not rarely.

💣 Even More Important:

This is NOT 1% of trades — it is WAY MORE.

📊 From the data:

  • Total trades: 42
  • Major slippage trades: 6+

👉 That is NOT an edge case
👉 That is a structural execution issue

💣 Real Impact on the System

📉 Original Results:

  • Net Profit: +43.92%
  • Win Rate: 71%
  • Loss Trades: 12

📈 Same Trades – Without Bad Slippage

(Everything identical, only execution corrected)

🔥 Net Profit: +95.16%
🔥 Win Rate: 85.7%
🔥 Loss Trades: 6

🧠 What Actually Happened

These trades:

❌ Entered 30–50 pips worse than requested
❌ Hit stop loss instantly
❌ Never reached trailing activation

📊 In Normal Execution:

✔ These trades → would be PROFIT
❌ Not losses

Smart Gold Hunter Perspective

Smart Gold Hunter is:

✅ Breakout-based
✅ Trailing profit system
✅ No grid
✅ No martingale

🎯 Designed to:

👉 Catch momentum
👉 Lock profit fast

🧠 Important Clarification

The strategy has NOT collapsed.

Even with slippage:

✔ Still profitable
✔ Still strong win rate
✔ Still controlled behavior

📊 Reality Check

Despite everything:

📈 Net Profit: +43.92%
📈 Win Rate: 71%

👉 These are still very strong results

⚠️ What Slippage Actually Did

Slippage did NOT break the system.

But it:

🔻 Reduced efficiency
🔻 Turned winners into losers
🔻 Lowered total performance

💡 Simple Truth:

⚠️ System works — but not at full potential

🚀 Practical Takeaway

Trading success =

👉 Strategy + Execution

Not one alone.

🔧 Optimization Opportunities

To improve results:

✔ Try different broker conditions
✔ Use lower latency execution
✔ Consider alternative signal environment

👉 This alone can massively improve performance

💣 Final Conclusion

📊 Based on REAL data:

  • Slippage spikes exist
  • They are LARGE
  • They are FREQUENT

⚡ BUT ALSO:

🚀 Smart Gold Hunter remains STRONG.

Even with:

  • Real market conditions
  • Real slippage
  • Real execution imperfections

✔ Stable performance
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Consistent behavior

🔥 With better execution,
the same system has MUCH higher potential

📎 Links

🔹 Smart Gold Hunter EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050

🔹 Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400














##XAUUSD #GoldTrading #ICMarkets #Slippage #MT5 #ExpertAdvisor #AlgoTrading #SmartGoldHunter #Forex #