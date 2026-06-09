Gold Crash Creates Chaos, Smart Gold Hunter Reaches New All-Time Highs
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold Crash Creates Chaos, Smart Gold Hunter Reaches New All-Time Highs

9 June 2026, 21:44
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
0
97

Finding a reliable gold scalper in today's volatile market is a challenge. Many EAs rely on risky strategies like Grids or Martingale that can lead to significant drawdowns.

I am excited to introduce Smart Gold Hunter, a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD. 

  • No Grid, No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a fixed stop loss and a technical take profit.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Built-in daily loss limits and equity protection to help you pass and maintain funded accounts.
  • High-Impact News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during volatile economic events to avoid slippage.
  • Adaptive Lot Management: Automatically adjusts trade sizes based on your current account margin.

Real-Time Performance

Transparency is key. You can follow the live performance of the EA on my verified signal page:
📊 View Live Signals Here

The EA is now available on the MQL5 Market. I recommend using a Raw Spread ECN broker for the best execution speeds.

🚀 Smart Gold Hunter

Happy Trading

##XAUUSD #GoldTrading #ICMarkets #Slippage #MT5 #ExpertAdvisor #AlgoTrading #SmartGoldHunter #Forex #