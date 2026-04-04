Hacker X AI Manual

Here is the manual for HACKER X AI https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171906. Get pdf visual version of manual after buying. DM me
HACKER X AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a multi-level hedging strategy. When the initial trade moves against you, the EA automatically opens a counter-trade (a hedge) in the opposite direction with a larger lot size — allowing it to recover losses and close the basket in net profit when conditions align.
It enters the market using an EMA crossover + RSI confluence signal, then manages the position with break-even, trailing stop, and full drawdown protection — all while displaying live statistics on an in-chart dashboard.
Every tick, the EA checks if the fast EMA (default 21) has crossed the slow EMA (default 50). A bullish cross triggers a BUY signal; a bearish cross triggers a SELL. The RSI filter confirms momentum — it blocks buys if RSI is overbought (>70) and blocks sells if oversold (<30).
A trade is opened at the base lot size (default 0.01). The EA always verifies there is enough free margin before entering using OrderCalcMargin() . A Take Profit is set. No Stop Loss on the initial trade — the hedge manages risk instead.
The EA watches the open position every tick. If price moves in your favour, Break-Even and Trailing Stop kick in to protect profit. If price moves against you beyond the trigger distance, a hedge is triggered.
When the position is losing and price has moved InpTriggerPoints against you, a counter-trade is opened in the opposite direction. The hedge lot is the previous lot × the multiplier (default 1.5×). This repeats up to 4 levels. The EA checks margin before each hedge — if margin is insufficient, it halves the lot until it fits.
All profitable positions have trailing stops applied. Break-even is moved once a position reaches the break-even offset in profit. SL/TP values always respect the broker's minimum stop level ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ) to avoid invalid stop errors.
Each hedge has its own TP. When TPs are hit, the combined basket closes in net profit. The EA halts for the day if the daily profit target is reached. Max drawdown guard closes everything and halts if equity drops too far.
Example using default settings (InpLotSize=0.01, InpLotMultiplier=1.5, InpTriggerPoints=50) on a standard pair:
|Level
|Direction
|Lot Size
|Trigger
|Purpose
|#0 Initial
|BUY (signal)
|0.01
|EMA cross + RSI
|Original trade, follows the trend signal
|#1 Hedge
|SELL (counter)
|0.02 (×1.5)
|−50 points loss
|First counter-trade, covers initial loss
|#2 Hedge
|BUY (counter)
|0.03 (×1.5)
|−50 points further
|Second recovery layer
|#3 Hedge
|SELL (counter)
|0.05 (×1.5)
|−50 points further
|Third recovery layer
|#4 Hedge (max)
|BUY (counter)
|0.07 (×1.5)
|−50 points further
|Final recovery — no more hedges after this
On instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), even a 0.01 lot needs significant margin. The EA automatically checks OrderCalcMargin() and will reduce the hedge lot if margin is insufficient — it will never send a trade it can't afford.
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Core Settings
|InpLotSize
|0.01
|Starting lot for the initial trade. Keep small on high-margin pairs like XAUUSD.
|InpLotMultiplier
|1.5
|Each hedge multiplies the previous lot by this value. 1.5 is balanced; going above 2.0 increases recovery speed but blows margin faster.
|InpMaxHedges
|4
|Maximum number of hedge levels. After this, no more hedges are placed. Recommended: 3–5.
|InpTriggerPoints
|50
|How many points price must move against a losing trade before triggering the next hedge. Higher = wider gaps = lower hedge frequency.
|InpTakeProfit
|80
|Take Profit in points for the initial trade. Hedges use 50% of this value.
|Trend Filter
|InpMA_Fast
|21
|Fast EMA period. Shorter = more signals (more trades, more noise). Try 10–21 for scalping.
|InpMA_Slow
|50
|Slow EMA period. Larger = stronger trend filter. Try 50–200 for swing trading.
|InpRSI_Period
|14
|RSI lookback. 14 is standard. Lower = more reactive, higher = smoother.
|InpRSI_OB / InpRSI_OS
|70 / 30
|Overbought / Oversold thresholds. Tighten to 65/35 for fewer but higher-quality entries.
|Risk Management
|InpMaxDrawdown
|5.0%
|Maximum allowed equity drawdown. If hit, all positions close and trading halts for the day. Set between 3–10% depending on your risk tolerance.
|InpDailyProfitTarget
|2.0%
|When daily balance profit reaches this %, the EA closes all trades and stops for the day. Prevents overtrading after a good day.
|InpUseBreakEven
|true
|Moves SL to near entry once the trade is profitable by InpBreakEven points. Recommended: always ON.
|InpBreakEven
|20
|Points of profit required before break-even triggers. Must be above broker's STOPS_LEVEL.
|InpUseTrailing
|true
|Activates trailing stop on profitable positions. Recommended: ON.
|InpTrailingStart
|40
|Profit in points before trailing stop activates.
|InpTrailingStep
|10
|How tightly the trailing stop follows price. Smaller = tighter trailing.
The dashboard renders directly on your MT5 chart. Here's what each panel shows:
In MT5, press F4 or go to Tools → MetaQuotes Language Editor.
File → New → Expert Advisor (template). Name it HACKER X AI . Delete the template code and paste the full EA source code.
Press F7 to compile. You should see 0 errors, 0 warnings in the Toolbox. If warnings appear, check your broker's symbol name and lot constraints.
In MT5 Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), find HACKER X AI under Expert Advisors. Drag and drop onto your desired chart (e.g. EURUSD M15).
Click the Auto Trading button in the MT5 toolbar (turns green when active). Also enable "Allow algorithmic trading" in the EA's properties → Common tab.
In the EA properties → Inputs tab, configure your lot size, risk settings, and other parameters. Click OK. The dashboard will appear on the chart.
Run HACKER X AI on a demo account or in Strategy Tester for at least 2–4 weeks before going live. Every broker has different spreads, stop levels, and margin requirements that affect performance.
Multiplier: 1.3
MaxHedges: 3
TriggerPts: 80
MaxDD: 3%
DailyTarget: 1%
Timeframe: H1 / H4
Multiplier: 1.5
MaxHedges: 4
TriggerPts: 50
MaxDD: 5%
DailyTarget: 2%
Timeframe: M15 / M30
Multiplier: 2.0
MaxHedges: 5
TriggerPts: 30
MaxDD: 8%
DailyTarget: 4%
Timeframe: M5 / M15
Gold moves in larger point ranges. Set TriggerPoints to 150–300, TakeProfit to 200+, and keep LotSize at 0.01 or lower. Gold requires higher margin per lot — always check your broker's margin requirements first.
A healthy EA should have a Profit Factor above 1.5 in backtesting. If yours is below 1.2, tighten the RSI filter (65/35) or increase TriggerPoints to reduce hedge frequency.
Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. HACKER X AI is an automated trading tool — it cannot guarantee profits and can sustain losses. Always test on a demo account before live deployment. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.