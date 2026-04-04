Hacker X AI Manual

Here is the manual for HACKER X AI https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171906 . Get pdf visual version of manual after buying. DM me

01 What Is HACKER X AI?

HACKER X AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a multi-level hedging strategy. When the initial trade moves against you, the EA automatically opens a counter-trade (a hedge) in the opposite direction with a larger lot size — allowing it to recover losses and close the basket in net profit when conditions align.

It enters the market using an EMA crossover + RSI confluence signal, then manages the position with break-even, trailing stop, and full drawdown protection — all while displaying live statistics on an in-chart dashboard.