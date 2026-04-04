Indices Synthetic Deriv ( Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices )

🚀 Trade 39 Synthetic Indices from a Single Chart: A Smarter Way to Trade on Deriv

If you're trading synthetic indices on Deriv, you already know how challenging it can be to monitor multiple markets at the same time…

Switching between charts, missing opportunities, unintentionally overexposing your account… all of that directly impacts performance.

Now imagine this:

👉 One EA

👉 One chart

👉 Up to 39 indices running simultaneously

No complexity. Just execution.

📘 Index Synthetics EA (Deriv) — User Manual & Complete Setup Guide (MT5)

Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment)



🔹 Official Product Page (MQL5 Market)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156359

⚙️ What is Index Synthetics EA?

Index Synthetics EA is a multi-symbol algorithmic trading system specifically designed for Deriv Synthetic Indices.

This is not a typical trading robot.

It’s a diversified execution engine that analyzes multiple instruments simultaneously, applying instrument-specific logic based on volatility and behavior.

🔍 It doesn’t aim to trade more.

🎯 It aims to trade better.

🧠 What Makes This EA Different?

Most EAs fail for a simple reason: they treat all markets the same.

This system doesn’t.

✔ Each index has its own logic

✔ Adaptive filters based on volatility

✔ Selective entries (no overtrading)

✔ Strong focus on risk control

The result: a more stable and consistent system across different market conditions.

💡 One Chart. Full Market Control.

One of the most common mistakes traders make is overloading MT5 with multiple EAs.

This system eliminates that problem completely.

🔹 Runs on a SINGLE chart

🔹 Monitors all supported indices automatically

🔹 Prevents trade duplication

🔹 Reduces human error

⚠️ Important: Running multiple instances may lead to duplicated trades and unnecessary risk.

💰 Smart Risk Management Built-In

The system includes integrated protection mechanisms:

🔒 Daily Loss Limit

Define how much you’re willing to lose per day, and the EA will automatically stop opening new trades once that limit is reached.

➡️ Prevents destructive trading days.

🟡 Optional Break-Even System

Protect your trades by automatically moving Stop Loss to break-even.

✔ Reduces drawdown

✔ Protects capital

Professional consideration:

⚖️ Activating it too early may limit long-term performance due to normal price retracements.

📊 Capital Scaling (Core Advantage)

The EA includes a base lot table optimized for a $500 account.

But here’s the real advantage:

You can scale everything proportionally.

📌 Formula:

New Lot = Base Lot × (Capital / 500)

Examples:

$1000 → ×2

$2000 → ×4

This makes the system flexible and adaptable to different account sizes.

⚙️ Recommended Setup (Critical)

For optimal performance:

✔ Chart: Step Index

✔ Timeframe: H1

✔ Instances: ONLY ONE

✔ Market Watch: Show All

🚫 Do NOT change the timeframe while the EA is running.

🧪 Backtesting Note

This is not a lightweight EA.

During backtesting:

📦 Historical data for multiple symbols is downloaded

⏳ Loading time may be longer than usual

This is expected due to its multi-symbol architecture.

Note: Backtest execution may take several hours due to the complexity of the system and the downloading of data packages for all the symbols the system trades. Please be patient when running a backtest.

🧩 Who Is This For?

This EA is ideal if you:

✔ Trade synthetic indices on Deriv

✔ Want true diversification

✔ Prefer structured automation

✔ Understand risk management

Not ideal for:

❌ Traders looking for “quick profits without discipline”

❌ Users ignoring proper lot sizing

🔥 Final Thoughts

Index Synthetics EA is not just another trading bot.

It’s a structured trading framework designed to:

📊 Diversify exposure

🧠 Adapt to market behavior

🛡 Protect capital

⚙️ Simplify execution

All from a single control point.

📌 Final Note

Trading performance always depends on:

Market conditions

User configuration

Risk discipline

This system gives you the structural edge.

What you do with it is what defines your results.

For questions or updates, feel free to use the MQL5 product comments or messaging system.



https://www.mql5.com/en/users/quasarin