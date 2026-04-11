The Best Offer

🛠️ The Ultimate Combo Profile 2026 Deal
Get 6 Base EAs + 2 Utilities (8 Products Total) for just $997!
Here is how it works:
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Purchase 4 core components on MQL5 (Total: $997):
- FrankoScalp ($297)
- Breakthrough Strategy ($297)
- News Trade EA ($347)
- Close by percentage ($56)
(Buying original products via MQL5 guarantees you official support and lifetime free updates).
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Get 4 premium bonuses for FREE:
Once you activate these EAs on your MT5 terminal, send me a confirmation screenshot. I will immediately send you the remaining 4 products licensed directly to your name (with unlimited accounts and VPS usage):
- Good Monday
- Friday Monday
- GridMartin Conqueror
- + 1 Additional Utility of your choice
📊 Track Record & Performance
You can verify the individual live performance of each EA, as well as the combined Combo Profile (across various risk configurations), directly on my MQL5 Signals page: Trading signals of test-standart - Social trading for MetaTrader .
🎛️ Custom Plug-and-Play Setup Included
I don't just sell a black box; I provide a tailored solution. I will build a custom settings profile specifically for your account size and risk tolerance. This includes advanced risk management:
- Smart lot-sizing based on your balance.
- Position limits per currency pair.
- Correlation protection (e.g., if a BUY is open on GBPUSD, it automatically blocks overlapping BUYs on GBPCAD).
- Filter to trade strictly in the direction of positive/best swaps.
I can configure your profile anywhere from conservative to ultra-aggressive depending on your targets. You won't need to configure each EA manually. I will send you the fully completed, ready-to-use profile file. You just upload it to your terminal, and everything will be set up automatically.