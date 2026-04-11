The Best Offer

🛠️ The Ultimate Combo Profile 2026 Deal



Get 6 Base EAs + 2 Utilities (8 Products Total) for just $997!

Here is how it works:

Purchase 4 core components on MQL5 (Total: $997): FrankoScalp ($297)

Breakthrough Strategy ($297)

News Trade EA ($347)

Close by percentage ($56)

(Buying original products via MQL5 guarantees you official support and lifetime free updates). Get 4 premium bonuses for FREE:

Once you activate these EAs on your MT5 terminal, send me a confirmation screenshot. I will immediately send you the remaining 4 products licensed directly to your name (with unlimited accounts and VPS usage): Good Monday

Friday Monday

GridMartin Conqueror

+ 1 Additional Utility of your choice

📊 Track Record & Performance



You can verify the individual live performance of each EA, as well as the combined Combo Profile (across various risk configurations), directly on my MQL5 Signals page: Trading signals of test-standart - Social trading for MetaTrader .

🎛️ Custom Plug-and-Play Setup Included



I don't just sell a black box; I provide a tailored solution. I will build a custom settings profile specifically for your account size and risk tolerance. This includes advanced risk management:

Smart lot-sizing based on your balance.

Position limits per currency pair.

Correlation protection (e.g., if a BUY is open on GBPUSD, it automatically blocks overlapping BUYs on GBPCAD).

Filter to trade strictly in the direction of positive/best swaps.

I can configure your profile anywhere from conservative to ultra-aggressive depending on your targets. You won't need to configure each EA manually. I will send you the fully completed, ready-to-use profile file. You just upload it to your terminal, and everything will be set up automatically.



