Trading Strategies

The Best Offer

11 April 2026, 12:43
Konstantin Kulikov
Konstantin Kulikov
0
437

🛠️ The Ultimate Combo Profile 2026 Deal

Get 6 Base EAs + 2 Utilities (8 Products Total) for just $997!

Here is how it works:

  1. Purchase 4 core components on MQL5 (Total: $997):

    • FrankoScalp ($297)
    • Breakthrough Strategy ($297)
    • News Trade EA ($347)
    • Close by percentage ($56)
      (Buying original products via MQL5 guarantees you official support and lifetime free updates).

  2. Get 4 premium bonuses for FREE:
    Once you activate these EAs on your MT5 terminal, send me a confirmation screenshot. I will immediately send you the remaining 4 products licensed directly to your name (with unlimited accounts and VPS usage):

    • Good Monday
    • Friday Monday
    • GridMartin Conqueror
    • + 1 Additional Utility of your choice

📊 Track Record & Performance

You can verify the individual live performance of each EA, as well as the combined Combo Profile (across various risk configurations), directly on my MQL5 Signals page: Trading signals of test-standart - Social trading for MetaTrader .

🎛️ Custom Plug-and-Play Setup Included

I don't just sell a black box; I provide a tailored solution. I will build a custom settings profile specifically for your account size and risk tolerance. This includes advanced risk management:

  • Smart lot-sizing based on your balance.
  • Position limits per currency pair.
  • Correlation protection (e.g., if a BUY is open on GBPUSD, it automatically blocks overlapping BUYs on GBPCAD).
  • Filter to trade strictly in the direction of positive/best swaps.

I can configure your profile anywhere from conservative to ultra-aggressive depending on your targets. You won't need to configure each EA manually. I will send you the fully completed, ready-to-use profile file. You just upload it to your terminal, and everything will be set up automatically.


#News Trade #FrankoScalp #Good Monday #Breakthrough Strategy #GridMartin Conqueror #Friday Monday