Introducing our new Quant Algo Spike Detector

QuantAlgo Spike Detector is a fast, reliable, and non-repainting indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability spike and trend opportunities with clarity and precision. Built primarily for Boom & Crash as well as GainX & PainX synthetic indices, it also works seamlessly on any trading pair when used on the 15-minute timeframe.





The indicator provides clear, fixed signals at the open of each 15-minute candle, ensuring that arrows do not move, repaint, or disappear once they appear. This allows traders to act with confidence, simply wait for the signal, follow the direction, and manage risk accordingly.





It features a smart symbol filter that aligns signals with market bias, showing BUY opportunities on Boom and GainX, and SELL opportunities on Crash and PainX. A sleek built-in dashboard keeps you informed at a glance with real-time status, alerts, and signal timing, while notifications ensure you never miss an opportunity.





Designed to be simple and effective, the QuantAlgo Spike Detector removes unnecessary complexity and helps traders stay focused, disciplined, and consistent. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool provides a clean, plug-and-play approach to analyzing market spikes.



