Analytics & Forecasts

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Potential Scenarios Explained

31 March 2026, 00:56
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
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CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Potential Scenarios Explained 🛢


⚠️WTI Oil is currently stuck on a key daily resistance.


Depending on the price reaction to that, I see 2 potential scenarios.


Bullish Scenario


If the market breaks and closes above 102.5 level on a daily,

it will confirm a breakout of the underlined resistance.


With a high probability, the market will continue rising then.


Bearish Scenario


I see an intraday consolidation on a 4H time frame.

A bearish breakout of its support and a 4H candle close below 100.2

will confirm a retracement.


As the oil market is heavily manipulated, both scenarios are possible.

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Daily/4H time frames


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#WTI, crude oil