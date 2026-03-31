CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Potential Scenarios Explained 🛢





⚠️WTI Oil is currently stuck on a key daily resistance.





Depending on the price reaction to that, I see 2 potential scenarios.





Bullish Scenario





If the market breaks and closes above 102.5 level on a daily,

it will confirm a breakout of the underlined resistance.





With a high probability, the market will continue rising then.





Bearish Scenario





I see an intraday consolidation on a 4H time frame.

A bearish breakout of its support and a 4H candle close below 100.2

will confirm a retracement.





As the oil market is heavily manipulated, both scenarios are possible.

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Daily/4H time frames





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



