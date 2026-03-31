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CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Potential Scenarios Explained 🛢
⚠️WTI Oil is currently stuck on a key daily resistance.
Depending on the price reaction to that, I see 2 potential scenarios.
Bullish Scenario
If the market breaks and closes above 102.5 level on a daily,
it will confirm a breakout of the underlined resistance.
With a high probability, the market will continue rising then.
Bearish Scenario
I see an intraday consolidation on a 4H time frame.
A bearish breakout of its support and a 4H candle close below 100.2
will confirm a retracement.
As the oil market is heavily manipulated, both scenarios are possible.
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Daily/4H time frames
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