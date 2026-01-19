Download for FREE!!

IDR Candles Indicator >>Download link<<



DR IDR Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The DR IDR Candles Indicator is a session-based analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize daily and intraday price ranges directly on the chart. It highlights specific candles that represent Daily Range (DR) and Intraday Range (IDR), helping traders better understand session behavior.

The indicator is intended for intraday and session-based trading approaches.

Indicator Logic

The DR IDR Candles Indicator analyzes price movement within predefined trading sessions and automatically marks candles that define key range boundaries. These candles act as reference points for potential breakouts, range expansion, or price reactions.

The logic is focused on range structure rather than signal generation.





My Telegram group - link My Youtube channel - link

My Broker for Algo trading - link





Key Features

Automatic marking of DR and IDR candles

Clear visualization of session price ranges

Helps identify range highs and lows

Useful for breakout and range-based strategies

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The DR IDR Candles Indicator is best used as a contextual tool. Traders typically monitor price behavior around the marked range levels and wait for confirmation from price action or additional analysis before entering trades.