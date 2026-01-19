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IDR Candles Indicator
Download for FREE!!
IDR Candles Indicator
DR IDR Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The DR IDR Candles Indicator is a session-based analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize daily and intraday price ranges directly on the chart. It highlights specific candles that represent Daily Range (DR) and Intraday Range (IDR), helping traders better understand session behavior.
The indicator is intended for intraday and session-based trading approaches.
Indicator Logic
The DR IDR Candles Indicator analyzes price movement within predefined trading sessions and automatically marks candles that define key range boundaries. These candles act as reference points for potential breakouts, range expansion, or price reactions.
The logic is focused on range structure rather than signal generation.
Key Features
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Automatic marking of DR and IDR candles
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Clear visualization of session price ranges
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Helps identify range highs and lows
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Useful for breakout and range-based strategies
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Works on multiple instruments and timeframes
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Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The DR IDR Candles Indicator is best used as a contextual tool. Traders typically monitor price behavior around the marked range levels and wait for confirmation from price action or additional analysis before entering trades.