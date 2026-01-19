AUDCAD M5 Trading Strategy Used by Enigmion EA

Enigmion EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed to trade AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe with a strong focus on discipline, structure, and risk control.

The idea behind Enigmion is simple:

avoid low-quality trades first, then execute only when market conditions align.





the EA have time filter that make it open at 11 am to 19 +2 gmt every day









use default settings just change lot and

if you use 2 digits broker leave settings without change just lot

and if you use 3 digit broker make all take profits in settings 2000 instead for 200





























Enigmion does not rely on random entries or aggressive recovery techniques.

Instead, it operates using a structured decision process that evaluates:

Market direction and stability

Volatility conditions

Trade timing quality

Exposure control

After extensive testing, AUDCAD M5 showed the most suitable balance between:

Stable price behavior

Acceptable spreads

Clear intraday structure

For this reason, Enigmion is specifically optimized for this symbol and timeframe.

Risk control is a core part of Enigmion’s logic.

Key principles include:

Controlled position sizing

Intelligent trade management

Protection against excessive exposure

Stable behavior during ranging and trending markets

Recommended starting lot size: 0.1 for every 2000 $

Minimum balance depends on broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.

Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who value logic over hype

✔ Users looking for a professional trading tool

✔ Investors who understand risk management

Enigmion EA was built to be:

Disciplined

Controlled

Long-term focused

It is not designed to impress in a single day, but to operate responsibly over time.

