AUDCAD M5 Trading Strategy Used by Enigmion EA

Enigmion EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed to trade AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe with a strong focus on discipline, structure, and risk control.
The idea behind Enigmion is simple:
avoid low-quality trades first, then execute only when market conditions align.
the EA have time filter that make it open at 11 am to 19 +2 gmt every day
use default settings just change lot and
if you use 2 digits broker leave settings without change just lot
and if you use 3 digit broker make all take profits in settings 2000 instead for 200
Enigmion does not rely on random entries or aggressive recovery techniques.
Instead, it operates using a structured decision process that evaluates:
-
Market direction and stability
-
Volatility conditions
-
Trade timing quality
-
Exposure control
After extensive testing, AUDCAD M5 showed the most suitable balance between:
-
Stable price behavior
-
Acceptable spreads
-
Clear intraday structure
For this reason, Enigmion is specifically optimized for this symbol and timeframe.
Risk control is a core part of Enigmion’s logic.
Key principles include:
-
Controlled position sizing
-
Intelligent trade management
-
Protection against excessive exposure
-
Stable behavior during ranging and trending markets
Recommended starting lot size: 0.1 for every 2000 $
Minimum balance depends on broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.
Who Is This EA For?
✔ Traders who value logic over hype
✔ Users looking for a professional trading tool
✔ Investors who understand risk management
Enigmion EA was built to be:
-
Disciplined
-
Controlled
-
Long-term focused
It is not designed to impress in a single day, but to operate responsibly over time.
Enigmion EA – Precision Trading for AUDCAD M5