AUDCAD M5 Trading Strategy Used by Enigmion EA
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDCAD M5 Trading Strategy Used by Enigmion EA

19 January 2026, 05:59
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
0
80

Enigmion EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed to trade AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe with a strong focus on discipline, structure, and risk control.

The idea behind Enigmion is simple:
avoid low-quality trades first, then execute only when market conditions align.


ENIGMION MT4 LINK 

ENIGMION MT5 LINK

our channel link 




the EA have time filter that make it open at 11 am to 19       +2 gmt  every day  



use default settings just change lot and

if you use 2 digits broker  leave settings without change just lot

and if you use 3 digit broker make   all take profits in settings   2000 instead for 200 








Enigmion does not rely on random entries or aggressive recovery techniques.
Instead, it operates using a structured decision process that evaluates:

  • Market direction and stability

  • Volatility conditions

  • Trade timing quality

  • Exposure control

After extensive testing, AUDCAD M5 showed the most suitable balance between:

  • Stable price behavior

  • Acceptable spreads

  • Clear intraday structure

For this reason, Enigmion is specifically optimized for this symbol and timeframe.

Risk control is a core part of Enigmion’s logic.

Key principles include:

  • Controlled position sizing

  • Intelligent trade management

  • Protection against excessive exposure

  • Stable behavior during ranging and trending markets

Recommended starting lot size: 0.1 for every 2000 $ 
Minimum balance depends on broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.

Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who value logic over hype
✔ Users looking for a professional trading tool
✔ Investors who understand risk management

Enigmion EA was built to be:

  • Disciplined

  • Controlled

  • Long-term focused

It is not designed to impress in a single day, but to operate responsibly over time.

Enigmion EA – Precision Trading for AUDCAD M5