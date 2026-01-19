EA Testing Workflow: What to Track (KPIs) So You Don’t Quit Too Early

Most EA “reviews” are useless because the tester did this:
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ran the EA for a week
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watched 3–10 trades
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changed settings
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switched brokers
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concluded “it doesn’t work”
That isn’t a test.
That’s a stress reaction.
If you want to build anything stable—especially if you plan to scale later—you need a simple system:
A workflow + a small set of KPIs that tell you what’s actually happening.
This post gives you exactly that.
The core idea: KPIs protect you from emotional decisions
EAs are designed to remove emotional execution.
But traders still sabotage systems because they don’t have a framework to interpret results.
KPIs give you a calm, objective view:
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Is the EA behaving correctly?
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Is execution hurting it?
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Is risk sized properly?
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Are results within normal variance?
Once you track these, you stop “guessing”.
Phase 1 — Demo test KPIs (behavior validation)
Goal: Confirm the EA behaves as intended (not “make money fast”).
Track these KPIs:
KPI 1: Trade frequency (expected vs actual)
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Is it trading too much?
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Too little?
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Does frequency match the strategy type?
This instantly reveals setup mistakes (wrong symbol, timeframe, sessions, etc.).
KPI 2: Entry logic sanity check (qualitative)
You don’t need to understand every detail, but you must confirm:
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it only trades on the intended symbol
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it’s not opening random positions
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it’s not duplicating entries unexpectedly
KPI 3: SL/TP placement behavior
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Are stops and targets placed correctly?
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Any missing stops?
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Any weird “0 SL” behavior?
KPI 4: Terminal stability
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Any errors?
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Any missed trades due to platform issues?
If Phase 1 fails, don’t blame the EA. Fix the setup first.
Phase 2 — Small live KPIs (execution reality)
This is where the truth starts.
Goal: Understand how spreads, slippage, and fills affect results.
KPI 5: Average spread at entry (especially important for Gold)
Track spread at the moment of entry.
If it’s consistently high, performance will degrade.
KPI 6: Slippage (how often fills are worse than expected)
Even a small average slippage can change outcomes, especially on breakouts.
If you see frequent slippage spikes:
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execution environment is hurting the strategy
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session filters and broker quality matter more than settings tweaks
KPI 7: Profit factor (PF) + expectancy direction
You don’t need perfection. You need stability.
What matters is whether the system shows:
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controlled downside
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an edge that doesn’t evaporate immediately
KPI 8: Max drawdown during the test window
This matters more than “profit this week”.
If drawdown exceeds what you expected, your risk is too high or conditions are wrong.
KPI 9: Average win vs average loss
This tells you what kind of system you’re running:
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trend-following (often larger wins)
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mean reversion (often higher win rate)
If average loss is exploding relative to wins, something is wrong (risk, execution, or configuration).
Phase 3 — Stability KPIs (sample size and patience)
Most traders never reach this stage.
They quit before the data becomes meaningful.
Goal: Validate consistency across different conditions.
KPI 10: Sample size (the KPI nobody respects)
If you have fewer than ~30 trades, confidence is low.
At ~50–100 trades, you can start making decisions.
With 200+ trades (depending on strategy), you can evaluate robustly.
KPI 11: “Flat period tolerance”
All systems have flat periods.
The question is whether the system remains structurally healthy without you interfering.
A stable system can be boring.
Boring is good.
The broker mistake that ruins KPI interpretation
If your broker has unstable execution, your KPIs become noise.
That’s why you should start with brokers that are generally solid for EA execution:
IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
If you run an EA on poor execution, you’ll blame the strategy for broker problems.
A practical KPI test setup (USDJPY + Gold)
If you want an evergreen test setup that’s diversified and easy to track:
USDJPY Trend (H1)
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Breakouts (M15)
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
Track KPIs per EA separately, then combined at portfolio level:
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frequency
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drawdown
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average spread/slippage
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overall stability
This is how you avoid confusion.
Why this matters if you want to scale (Axi Select)
Scaling capital without KPI discipline is how traders explode.
Because once size increases, mistakes become expensive.
If you want a scaling model that aligns better with systematic trading than typical challenge obsession, compare Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
A system trader’s edge is not “one big week.”
It’s controlled execution + repeatable process.
KPIs are the foundation.
Copy/paste KPI checklist (use this)
Demo KPIs
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Trade frequency (expected vs actual)
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Entry logic sanity check
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SL/TP behavior
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Terminal errors / stability
Small live KPIs
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Average spread at entry
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Slippage frequency
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Profit factor (PF) trend
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Max drawdown
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Average win vs average loss
Stability KPIs
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Sample size (30 / 50–100 / 200+)
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Flat period tolerance (no tweaking)
Execution matters:
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IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
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Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
Scaling path to compare:
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Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Quick Links
Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466