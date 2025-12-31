Transparent Forex Trade Copier with Full Audit Trail for MetaTrader 5

0
47
Transparency is a critical factor in modern copy trading systems.
Professional traders demand full visibility over copied trades.
This forex trade copier is designed with complete trade transparency in mind.
Every copied position is tracked from creation to closure.
An internal audit trail records execution time, symbol, volume, and direction.
This allows traders to review and verify every copied action.
Master and Slave activity is continuously compared for accuracy.
Any mismatch is detected and logged immediately.
Trade traceability helps eliminate execution doubts.
Users always know why and when a trade was copied.
The system provides clear insight into synchronization behavior.
No hidden actions or background processes exist.
This level of transparency is essential for account managers.
Signal providers benefit from increased trust and credibility.
Audit data remains available during live trading.
No performance impact occurs while tracking activity.
The copier operates entirely inside MetaTrader 5.
No external logging tools or DLLs are required.
Transparency also supports prop-firm compliance.
Trade history remains clean and verifiable.
Dashboard panels reflect real-time execution status.
Users can visually confirm system behavior at any moment.
A transparent forex trade copier builds confidence.
Copy trading becomes structured, accountable, and professional.
You can get the copier here:
Copier MT5 To MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/157869
You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here:
https://youtu.be/Xrkp40xgtwA? si=CEYNGV_25Kx_-TkY
Copier MT4 To MT4
https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/150647
You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here:
https://youtu.be/wRtWy9jatY0
Copier MT5 To MT4
https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/15167
You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here:
https://youtu.be/pPXBwYi36Ho
Copier MT4 To MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/151672
You can watch the video demonstration of this copier here:
https://youtu.be/vyIiYWCKnD4
For more details, please refer to the first post on Forex Factory:
Additional Links:
Contact / Support:
Email: Bestfxbb@gmail.com
Telegram: @Bestfxco