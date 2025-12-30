The Complete AI Trading Setup: From Broker to Funding to Execution

You can have the best AI trading system in the world.

It won't matter if your broker adds 2 pips to every gold trade during London session.

It won't matter if you're paying $500 challenge fees every month to prop firms that profit from your failures.

It won't matter if your VPS has 150ms latency to the broker server.

AI is the brain. Infrastructure is the body. One without the other is useless.

Here's the complete stack I use.

Layer 1: The Broker (Where Your Edge Lives or Dies)

I've tested over a dozen brokers specifically for AI EA trading. Most fail on one of three things: spreads during active sessions, execution speed, or reliability during high-impact news.

These three passed the test:

IC Trading – For Scalping and Raw-Spread Strategies

https://shorturl.at/SiS8B

If you're running aggressive AI presets that trade frequently, spread cost adds up fast. IC Trading offers raw spreads from 0.0 pip on major pairs and gold.

Best for:

Scalping strategies (M1, M5)

High-frequency AI presets

Gold trading during London/NY sessions

Traders who prioritize execution cost

Fusion Markets – For Small Accounts and Testing

https://shorturl.at/GEMa6

When you're testing a new AI configuration, you don't want to risk big capital. Fusion Markets has ultra-low minimum deposits and competitive spreads—perfect for running parallel tests without significant exposure.

Best for:

First-time EA setups

Testing new presets or prompts

Small account growth strategies

Multiple test accounts running simultaneously

Pepperstone – Reliable Global Broker

https://shorturl.at/V41RY

Sometimes you want the safety of strong regulation and global presence. Pepperstone has been around, is well-regulated, and works reliably with most EA strategies.

Best for:

Traders who prioritize regulation

Longer-term EA strategies (H1, H4)

Those who want a "set and forget" reliable broker

Diversifying across multiple brokers

The takeaway: Don't run AI trading on a random broker. The wrong broker turns winning trades into losers through spread and execution alone.

Layer 2: The Funding (Stop Paying to Fail)

Let's talk about the prop firm model.

You pay $500 for a challenge. You trade carefully. On day 8, you hit 5% drawdown during a news spike. Challenge failed. No refund.

What do you do? Pay another $500. Try again. Maybe pass this time. Maybe fail again.

The business model is designed for you to pay repeatedly. They make money when you fail. Think about that incentive structure.

Axi Select – Funded Trading Without Challenge Fees

https://records.axiaffiliates.com/visit/?bta=41576&brand=axitrader

I'm using Axi Select myself. Here's why:

No challenge fees. You don't pay to prove yourself.

You don't pay to prove yourself. Performance-based funding. You trade, you perform, you get funded.

You trade, you perform, you get funded. Aligned incentives. They make money when you make money—not when you fail.

They make money when you make money—not when you fail. Progressive scaling. Start small, prove yourself, get more capital.

If you're tired of the challenge fee cycle, this is the alternative I recommend. I'm not just promoting it—I'm trading on it.

Layer 3: The Execution Tools (AI That Actually Works)

With the right broker and funding in place, now you need the AI layer. I've built two tools for two different types of traders:

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI ($397) – Full Automation

For traders who want AI to analyze, decide, and execute. You set the strategy via system prompts, configure risk parameters, and let the system run.

Live signals running publicly:

Features:

6 AI providers (GPT-5.2, Gemini 3 Pro, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok, Qwen)

4 built-in presets (Aggressive, Intraday, ICT Intraday, XAGUSD)

Multi-trade mode

Session filters with automatic DST

Position accumulation controls

Custom system prompt editor

Best for: Traders who want to remove emotions entirely and trust systematic execution.

DoIt Trade Coach AI ($197) – AI Validation

For traders who want to stay in control but eliminate second-guessing.

You propose the trade. AI validates it. You decide what to do.

Features:

Trade proposal analysis with verdict and confidence score

AI-suggested improvements to Entry/SL/TP

Daily bias analysis

Multi-timeframe key levels

6 AI providers with smart fallback

Daily API cost controls

One-click execution

Best for: Manual traders who want a second opinion before every trade.

The Complete Stack (What I Actually Run)

Layer Component Purpose Broker IC Trading Primary execution (raw spreads) Broker Fusion Markets Testing and small accounts Funding Axi Select Funded trading (no challenge fees) AI (Auto) Alpha Pulse AI Automated gold trading AI (Manual) Trade Coach AI Trade validation for manual entries VPS <5ms latency Reliable execution 24/5

This isn't theoretical. This is the actual infrastructure running my signals.

Common Mistakes I See

Mistake 1: Great AI, terrible broker

The AI makes a perfect entry decision. The broker adds 1.5 pips in spread. The trade that should have been +15 pips closes at +8. Multiply that across 100 trades.

Mistake 2: Paying challenge fees forever

$500 here, $500 there. After a year, you've spent $6,000 on challenges and maybe passed twice. There are better paths to funded trading.

Mistake 3: Running AI on a laptop at home

Internet drops. Laptop sleeps. You miss the exit signal. A winning trade becomes a loser. VPS isn't optional for serious automated trading.

Mistake 4: Expecting AI to fix everything

AI makes better decisions than emotional humans. It doesn't make perfect decisions. Risk management, proper lot sizing, and realistic expectations still apply.

Getting Started

If you're building an AI trading operation from scratch, here's the order:

Broker first. Open an account with proper spreads. Fund it with capital you can afford to test with. VPS next. Get reliable execution infrastructure. <5ms latency to your broker. AI tool. Alpha Pulse for automation, Trade Coach for validation. Choose based on how you want to trade. Funding path. Consider Axi Select if you want funded capital without challenge fee cycles. Run demo first. Always. No exceptions. Prove the configuration works before risking real money.

Stay Updated

I post regular updates on what's working, what's not, and new developments in AI trading.

Newsletter: https://doittrading.com/newsletter/

The Bottom Line

AI trading in 2025 isn't about finding a magic EA that prints money.

It's about building a system where every layer works:

Broker that doesn't eat your edge

Funding that doesn't profit from your failures

AI that makes better decisions than you would emotionally

Infrastructure that executes reliably

Get the layers right, and the results follow.

Get any layer wrong, and even the best AI can't save you.

Choose your stack. Build it properly. Then let it run.