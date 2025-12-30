The Complete AI Trading Setup: From Broker to Funding to Execution

You can have the best AI trading system in the world.
It won't matter if your broker adds 2 pips to every gold trade during London session.
It won't matter if you're paying $500 challenge fees every month to prop firms that profit from your failures.
It won't matter if your VPS has 150ms latency to the broker server.
AI is the brain. Infrastructure is the body. One without the other is useless.
Here's the complete stack I use.
Layer 1: The Broker (Where Your Edge Lives or Dies)
I've tested over a dozen brokers specifically for AI EA trading. Most fail on one of three things: spreads during active sessions, execution speed, or reliability during high-impact news.
These three passed the test:
IC Trading – For Scalping and Raw-Spread Strategies
If you're running aggressive AI presets that trade frequently, spread cost adds up fast. IC Trading offers raw spreads from 0.0 pip on major pairs and gold.
Best for:
- Scalping strategies (M1, M5)
- High-frequency AI presets
- Gold trading during London/NY sessions
- Traders who prioritize execution cost
Fusion Markets – For Small Accounts and Testing
When you're testing a new AI configuration, you don't want to risk big capital. Fusion Markets has ultra-low minimum deposits and competitive spreads—perfect for running parallel tests without significant exposure.
Best for:
- First-time EA setups
- Testing new presets or prompts
- Small account growth strategies
- Multiple test accounts running simultaneously
Pepperstone – Reliable Global Broker
Sometimes you want the safety of strong regulation and global presence. Pepperstone has been around, is well-regulated, and works reliably with most EA strategies.
Best for:
- Traders who prioritize regulation
- Longer-term EA strategies (H1, H4)
- Those who want a "set and forget" reliable broker
- Diversifying across multiple brokers
The takeaway: Don't run AI trading on a random broker. The wrong broker turns winning trades into losers through spread and execution alone.
Layer 2: The Funding (Stop Paying to Fail)
Let's talk about the prop firm model.
You pay $500 for a challenge. You trade carefully. On day 8, you hit 5% drawdown during a news spike. Challenge failed. No refund.
What do you do? Pay another $500. Try again. Maybe pass this time. Maybe fail again.
The business model is designed for you to pay repeatedly. They make money when you fail. Think about that incentive structure.
Axi Select – Funded Trading Without Challenge Fees
https://records.axiaffiliates.com/visit/?bta=41576&brand=axitrader
I'm using Axi Select myself. Here's why:
- No challenge fees. You don't pay to prove yourself.
- Performance-based funding. You trade, you perform, you get funded.
- Aligned incentives. They make money when you make money—not when you fail.
- Progressive scaling. Start small, prove yourself, get more capital.
If you're tired of the challenge fee cycle, this is the alternative I recommend. I'm not just promoting it—I'm trading on it.
Layer 3: The Execution Tools (AI That Actually Works)
With the right broker and funding in place, now you need the AI layer. I've built two tools for two different types of traders:
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI ($397) – Full Automation
For traders who want AI to analyze, decide, and execute. You set the strategy via system prompts, configure risk parameters, and let the system run.
Live signals running publicly:
Features:
- 6 AI providers (GPT-5.2, Gemini 3 Pro, Claude, DeepSeek, Grok, Qwen)
- 4 built-in presets (Aggressive, Intraday, ICT Intraday, XAGUSD)
- Multi-trade mode
- Session filters with automatic DST
- Position accumulation controls
- Custom system prompt editor
Best for: Traders who want to remove emotions entirely and trust systematic execution.
DoIt Trade Coach AI ($197) – AI Validation
For traders who want to stay in control but eliminate second-guessing.
You propose the trade. AI validates it. You decide what to do.
Features:
- Trade proposal analysis with verdict and confidence score
- AI-suggested improvements to Entry/SL/TP
- Daily bias analysis
- Multi-timeframe key levels
- 6 AI providers with smart fallback
- Daily API cost controls
- One-click execution
Best for: Manual traders who want a second opinion before every trade.
The Complete Stack (What I Actually Run)
|Layer
|Component
|Purpose
|Broker
|IC Trading
|Primary execution (raw spreads)
|Broker
|Fusion Markets
|Testing and small accounts
|Funding
|Axi Select
|Funded trading (no challenge fees)
|AI (Auto)
|Alpha Pulse AI
|Automated gold trading
|AI (Manual)
|Trade Coach AI
|Trade validation for manual entries
|VPS
|<5ms latency
|Reliable execution 24/5
This isn't theoretical. This is the actual infrastructure running my signals.
Common Mistakes I See
Mistake 1: Great AI, terrible broker
The AI makes a perfect entry decision. The broker adds 1.5 pips in spread. The trade that should have been +15 pips closes at +8. Multiply that across 100 trades.
Mistake 2: Paying challenge fees forever
$500 here, $500 there. After a year, you've spent $6,000 on challenges and maybe passed twice. There are better paths to funded trading.
Mistake 3: Running AI on a laptop at home
Internet drops. Laptop sleeps. You miss the exit signal. A winning trade becomes a loser. VPS isn't optional for serious automated trading.
Mistake 4: Expecting AI to fix everything
AI makes better decisions than emotional humans. It doesn't make perfect decisions. Risk management, proper lot sizing, and realistic expectations still apply.
Getting Started
If you're building an AI trading operation from scratch, here's the order:
- Broker first. Open an account with proper spreads. Fund it with capital you can afford to test with.
- VPS next. Get reliable execution infrastructure. <5ms latency to your broker.
- AI tool. Alpha Pulse for automation, Trade Coach for validation. Choose based on how you want to trade.
- Funding path. Consider Axi Select if you want funded capital without challenge fee cycles.
- Run demo first. Always. No exceptions. Prove the configuration works before risking real money.
Stay Updated
I post regular updates on what's working, what's not, and new developments in AI trading.
Newsletter: https://doittrading.com/newsletter/
The Bottom Line
AI trading in 2025 isn't about finding a magic EA that prints money.
It's about building a system where every layer works:
- Broker that doesn't eat your edge
- Funding that doesn't profit from your failures
- AI that makes better decisions than you would emotionally
- Infrastructure that executes reliably
Get the layers right, and the results follow.
Get any layer wrong, and even the best AI can't save you.
Choose your stack. Build it properly. Then let it run.