Robots Guidance

Getting Started on the Chart

Running the EA is very simple. You can attach it to any symbol and any timeframe you like. The EA automatically detects the correct trading environment, so you don’t need to worry about matching the chart symbol or timeframe exactly.

For a complete step-by-step explanation and screenshots, please check the guide here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751359





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Updating the EA to the Latest Version

Whenever a new update is released, it’s important to refresh your EA properly to avoid conflicts or missing improvements. The full update process, explained clearly and safely, is available in this blog post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729017





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Changing Trading Symbols

If you want the EA to trade different instruments, this is done directly from the inputs.

You do not need to enter any broker suffix or prefix manually.

For example, if your broker shows a symbol like EURUSD>m , simply enter EURUSD . The EA automatically detects and adapts to the broker’s naming format.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Running Multiple EAs Together

You can safely run this EA alongside other EAs on the same account. The only requirement is that each EA must use a different magic number. This prevents order conflicts and keeps trade management clean and organized.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Telegram Channel Access

To join the Telegram channel, please contact me directly via private MQL5 chat. I’ll personally send you the correct and active link.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MQL5 Channel

The official MQL5 channel link will be provided here : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/kelvingrouptrading





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended Set Files

The default settings are already optimized and suitable for most brokers.

Advanced users may optimize or fine-tune settings to better match their broker conditions.

If additional or specialized set files are released, they will always be shared through our official channels.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Level and Deposit Guidance

The EA does not enforce a strict minimum deposit. However, for balanced performance and account safety, I generally recommend using around Low to mid risk depending on your account size and trading goals.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Input Descriptions (Detailed Explanation)

set trading symbols

This setting defines which instruments the EA is allowed to trade. You can include one or multiple symbols, separated by commas. The EA will automatically detect broker-specific naming formats and apply them correctly.

set main magic number

This value is used internally to identify trades opened by this EA. It ensures that positions are managed correctly and do not interfere with other EAs or manual trades.

set order comment

This allows you to attach a custom note or label to each trade. It’s useful for tracking trades in the terminal history or when analyzing performance later.

set lot calculation method

This option controls how the EA calculates position size. Different methods are designed to balance safety, consistency, and adaptability based on account conditions.

set fixed lot size

When a fixed-size approach is selected, this value determines the exact trade volume used for each position, regardless of balance changes.

maximum number of new orders per minute

This setting limits how many new trades can be opened within one minute. It protects the account from excessive order execution during fast market conditions.

enable high impact news filter

This option determines whether the EA should consider high-impact economic news when making trading decisions. Disabling it allows uninterrupted trading, while enabling it adds an extra layer of caution around major news events.



