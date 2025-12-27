MML Data Bridge Required Files

Below are the required files to use the MML Data Bridge

#ifndef dataStructs #define dataStructs #define CHAR_FIELD_WIDTH 128 struct DIRECTION { datetime time; int signal; }; struct BTC_DATA { datetime time; double actual_price; double predicted_price; double price_residual; double price_error_pct; double actual_return; double predicted_return; double return_residual; double direction_correct; char dataset_name[CHAR_FIELD_WIDTH]; }; #endif





MMLUtility.mqh

#property strict #include <dataStructs.mqh> #import "MMLDataBridge.ex5" void initializeBridge_internal( string eaName); void shutdownBridge_internal(); bool getRecordBytes_internal( const string csvFileName, uchar &out[]); string CStrFromCharArray( const char &arr[], int max_len = CHAR_FIELD_WIDTH); #import void initializeBridge( string eaName){ initializeBridge_internal(eaName); } void shutDownBridge() { shutdownBridge_internal(); } string CharArrayToStr( const char &arr[]) { return CStrFromCharArray(arr); } template < typename T> bool returnData( const string csvFileName, T &out) { uchar bytes[]; if (!getRecordBytes_internal(csvFileName, bytes)) return false ; const int need = sizeof (out); const int have = ArraySize (bytes); if (have != need) { if (have > need) { PrintFormat ( "MML Data Bridge: Struct size mismatch for '%s'" , csvFileName); Print ( " Your struct is missing %d field(s) or has incorrect field types." ); PrintFormat ( " Solution: Add missing field(s) to your struct or check field data types" ); return false ; } else { PrintFormat ( "MML Data Bridge: Struct size mismatch for '%s'" , csvFileName); PrintFormat ( " This means your struct has %d extra field(s) or incorrect field types" ); PrintFormat ( " Solution: Remove extra field(s) from your struct or check field data types" ); return false ; } } return CharArrayToStruct (out, bytes, 0 ); }



