Trade Duplicator with Visual Dashboard for MetaTrader 5







Managing multiple trading accounts without a clear visual interface can be complex and error-prone. A professional dashboard is essential for fast decision-making and full system awareness.

This MetaTrader 5 trade duplicator includes an advanced visual dashboard designed for real-time monitoring and control.

The dashboard displays live account information, including balance, equity, operation mode, and synchronization status.

All connected Slave accounts are listed clearly with their current state, allowing instant visibility of system health.

Offline, reconnecting, or inactive Slaves are highlighted immediately, eliminating the need to check individual terminals.

Real-time latency, execution status, and last synchronization details are displayed to ensure transparency and performance tracking.

The control panel allows traders to quickly verify configuration settings without reopening input parameters.

Manual actions such as disabling an inactive Slave can be performed directly from the dashboard.

Visual alerts and status indicators reduce operational mistakes and improve response time during critical situations.

The interface is lightweight and optimized, ensuring it does not impact execution speed or system performance.

All updates are reflected instantly, providing an accurate snapshot of the entire multi-account environment.

This dashboard is especially valuable for account managers, signal providers, and prop firm traders.

By centralizing monitoring and control, the system simplifies complex multi-account operations.

Combined with high-speed execution and intelligent synchronization, the visual dashboard enhances reliability and confidence.

This professional interface transforms trade duplication into a fully controlled and transparent process.

