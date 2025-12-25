High-Performance Copy Duplicator & Trade Synchronization for MetaTrader 5 Accounts





Accurate and fast trade synchronization is essential when managing multiple trading accounts simultaneously. Any delay or mismatch between accounts can lead to inconsistent results and reduced performance.





This Copy Duplicator and trade synchronization system for MetaTrader 5 is designed to replicate trades precisely and in real time across multiple accounts with minimal latency.





Trades are synchronized within milliseconds, ensuring that entries, exits, stop losses, and take profits remain aligned across all connected accounts.





The system continuously monitors execution quality and displays real-time status through an integrated visual dashboard.





Advanced synchronization logic prevents duplicated, missed, or mismatched trades during high market volatility.





Slave accounts are actively monitored, and any interruption such as disconnections, terminal freezes, or system errors is detected instantly.





When an issue occurs, the system notifies the user via dashboard alerts, Email, and Telegram.





Execution parameters such as slippage limits and spread filters help maintain trade quality during volatile market conditions.





Symbol differences between brokers are handled automatically, ensuring accurate synchronization even when symbols use different formats.





Flexible lot management allows each account to maintain proportional exposure while following the same trading strategy.





The system supports market orders, pending orders, and partial executions without conflict.





Weekend operation is fully supported, making this solution suitable for cryptocurrency trading on brokers that operate on Saturdays and Sundays.





As long as the broker is open and the instrument is tradable, trade synchronization continues without interruption.





All processes are handled internally without DLLs or external software, ensuring maximum stability and security.





This solution is ideal for professional traders, signal providers, and prop firm users who require precision and reliability.





By combining high-speed execution, intelligent synchronization, real-time monitoring, and advanced controls, this Copy Duplicator delivers consistent and professional performance across all connected accounts.