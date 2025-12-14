

🎯 Expectation Drift — When You Slowly Change the Rules Without Noticing

🎯 The Lesson

At the start, your rules are clear.

Entry here.

Stop there.

Target there.

But slowly… quietly…

your expectations begin to drift.

You accept weaker setups.

You enter a bit earlier.

You hold a bit longer.

You justify small rule breaks.

This is expectation drift — when your standards slowly lower without you realizing it.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain adapts fast.

When you get bored, tired, or emotionally worn out,

your mind starts negotiating with your rules:

“This is close enough.”

“It almost fits.”

“I’ll allow it this time.”

The danger is not one bad trade —

it’s the gradual erosion of discipline.

Nothing feels wrong in the moment.

But over time, your results decay…

and you don’t know why.

Your strategy didn’t fail.

Your standards did.

💡 The Fix: Lock Your Rules in Writing

Rules in your head are flexible.

Rules on paper are firm.

Write down:

Exact entry conditions

Exact stop placement

Exact invalidation points

If a trade doesn’t match what’s written —

it’s not allowed.

No negotiation.

Ask yourself:

“Would I take this trade if I had to justify it in writing?”

If not, skip it.

🔑 Practical Rule: The Weekly Reset

Once a week, review your last trades and ask:

Did I follow the same standards as before?

Did I slowly accept worse setups?

This weekly check stops expectation drift before it damages your edge.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading discipline doesn’t break suddenly —

it fades quietly.

The best traders protect their standards aggressively.

Because once expectations drift, results always follow.

Stay sharp.

Stay strict.

Respect your own rules.

