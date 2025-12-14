🎯 Expectation Drift — When You Slowly Change the Rules Without Noticing
🎯 The Lesson
At the start, your rules are clear.
Entry here.
Stop there.
Target there.
But slowly… quietly…
your expectations begin to drift.
You accept weaker setups.
You enter a bit earlier.
You hold a bit longer.
You justify small rule breaks.
This is expectation drift — when your standards slowly lower without you realizing it.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain adapts fast.
When you get bored, tired, or emotionally worn out,
your mind starts negotiating with your rules:
-
“This is close enough.”
-
“It almost fits.”
-
“I’ll allow it this time.”
The danger is not one bad trade —
it’s the gradual erosion of discipline.
Nothing feels wrong in the moment.
But over time, your results decay…
and you don’t know why.
Your strategy didn’t fail.
Your standards did.
💡 The Fix: Lock Your Rules in Writing
Rules in your head are flexible.
Rules on paper are firm.
Write down:
-
Exact entry conditions
-
Exact stop placement
-
Exact invalidation points
If a trade doesn’t match what’s written —
it’s not allowed.
No negotiation.
Ask yourself:
“Would I take this trade if I had to justify it in writing?”
If not, skip it.
🔑 Practical Rule: The Weekly Reset
Once a week, review your last trades and ask:
-
Did I follow the same standards as before?
-
Did I slowly accept worse setups?
This weekly check stops expectation drift before it damages your edge.
🚀 Takeaway
Trading discipline doesn’t break suddenly —
it fades quietly.
The best traders protect their standards aggressively.
Because once expectations drift, results always follow.
Stay sharp.
Stay strict.
Respect your own rules.
