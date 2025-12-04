🛡️ Capital Protection vs. Profit Growth — The Ratio That Keeps Accounts Alive

🎯 The Lesson

🛡️

Every trader wants profits.

But the traders who actually survive long-term understand one truth:

👉 Profit is optional. Capital protection is mandatory.

Your account doesn’t grow because of how much you make.

It grows because of how much you avoid losing.

The balance between defense and offense determines your entire trading career.

⚙️ Step 1: Capital Protection Comes First (Always)

Professional traders have one priority:

Don’t blow up.

Profit comes after risk is controlled.

If you protect your capital:

Drawdowns stay shallow

Recovery becomes easy

Accuracy improves

Stress disappears

If you chase profits without protection:

Drawdowns grow

Recovery becomes impossible

Accuracy collapses

Emotional trading begins

Capital protection is the engine.

Profit growth is the passenger.

📉 Step 2: The 70/30 Rule

Your focus should be:

70% on risk control

30% on profit generation

Retail traders do the opposite — and lose.

The pros know that controlling losses is how you actually make money.

🧮 Step 3: Protect Capital Through Fixed Risk

Your risk per trade determines your survival rate.

Recommended:

1% per trade = balanced

0.5% per trade = safe

2% per trade = aggressive but manageable

Even with a strong edge, 3–5% per trade will destroy you in a losing streak.

Survival > Speed.

📊 Step 4: Profit Growth Comes From Expectancy, Not Luck

Your long-term growth formula is:

👉 Expectancy × Number of Trades × Risk %

Example:

Expectancy = +0.4R

Trades per month = 20

Risk per trade = 1%

Growth = 20 × 0.4R × 1% = +8% monthly

You don’t need huge lot sizes.

You need small risk with positive expectancy.

🔒 Step 5: Build a Capital Protection Plan

A real risk plan includes:

✔️ Max drawdown limit per month (6–10%)

✔️ Weekly risk cap (2–3%)

✔️ Daily stop-loss limit (1–2%)

✔️ Max exposure (6% total across all trades)

✔️ Reduced size during losing streaks

✔️ No trading after 5 consecutive losses

✔️ No overleveraging

✔️ No trading during major news without reduced size

This is why fund traders survive and retail traders don’t.

🚀 Takeaway

Your account doesn’t grow because of big wins —

it grows because you don’t allow big losses.

Protect capital first.

Grow later.

This mindset shift is the foundation of long-term profitability.

You can’t scale money you don’t have —

so protect it like your life depends on it.

In trading, it does.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas