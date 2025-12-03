Symbol Mapping in the MT5 Copier We Have Designed

When copying trades between different brokers, one of the most common issues is the difference in symbol naming. Brokers often use various suffixes or prefixes such as .r, .m, .ecn, .pro, #, micro, and many others. Without proper handling of these differences, the copier may fail to execute trades on the Slave account.





In the MT5 Copier we have designed, a fully customizable and highly precise Symbol Mapping system is included to solve this problem completely.





What Is Symbol Mapping?





Symbol Mapping allows you to define how a symbol on the Master account should be converted into the correct symbol on the Slave account.





For example:

- Master: XAUUSD

- Slave: XAUUSD.r





With Symbol Mapping enabled, our copier automatically converts and executes the trade on the correct symbol, without requiring any manual intervention.





Key Advantages of Symbol Mapping in Our MT5 Copier





Automatic Detection of Symbol Differences

The copier intelligently detects symbol mismatches and applies your mapping rules to ensure accurate trade replication.





Support for Multiple Mapping Rules

You can define as many mappings as needed to support different brokers, account types, and symbol formats.





Wildcard Support

Our copier also supports wildcard patterns, allowing flexible mapping.

Example:

EURUSD* → EURUSD.r

This eliminates the need to manually configure individual suffix variations.





Prevents Trade Execution Errors

Incorrect symbol names are one of the most common reasons for trade copying failures. Our MT5 copier checks the mapping before sending the order, ensuring the correct symbol is always used.





Fully Editable and User-Friendly Configuration

All mapping settings are accessible inside the copier’s input parameters. Users can easily add, edit, or remove mappings without modifying the code.





Works with All Account Types

The feature is compatible with ECN, PRO, RAW, CLASSIC, Standard, and any other broker-specific naming format.





