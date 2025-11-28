Trade Panel - order grid

0
How to open an order grid?
Go to the "Order Grid" section and select:
1️⃣ Type - Limit or Stop,
2️⃣ Number,
3️⃣ Volume,
4️⃣ Step,
5️⃣ Take profit,
6️⃣ Stop loss.
✅ Done! Now, every time you open an order or position, TradePanel will create an order grid for it.
For example, the following settings were set:
1️⃣ Grid Type - Limit,
2️⃣ Number - 5 orders,
3️⃣ Volume - geometric progression,
4️⃣ Step - 200 points,
5️⃣ Take Profit - the Take Profit price of the master order,
6️⃣ Stop Loss - the Stop Loss price of the master order.
Click the Open Sell button, and TradePanel opens a position with a grid of orders: