Trade Panel - order grid

How to open an order grid?

Go to the "Order Grid" section and select:

1️⃣ Type - Limit or Stop,

2️⃣ Number,

3️⃣ Volume,

4️⃣ Step,

5️⃣ Take profit,

6️⃣ Stop loss.

✅ Done! Now, every time you open an order or position, TradePanel will create an order grid for it.

For example, the following settings were set:

1️⃣ Grid Type - Limit,

2️⃣ Number - 5 orders,

3️⃣ Volume - geometric progression,

4️⃣ Step - 200 points,

5️⃣ Take Profit - the Take Profit price of the master order,

6️⃣ Stop Loss - the Stop Loss price of the master order.

Click the Open Sell button, and TradePanel opens a position with a grid of orders: