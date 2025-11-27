How a Multi-Currency EA Can Give Passive Monthly Income

Intro

Most traders dream of earning consistent passive forex income without needing complex strategies, manual analysis, or 24/7 chart monitoring.

With Spready TripleEdge, this becomes realistic — thanks to its multi-currency design, trend-following filters, and verified live results from 5 monitoring accounts.

Why Multi-Currency Matters for Passive Income

Most EAs trade only one pair. This limits opportunities and causes long periods of inactivity or drawdown.

A multi-currency EA:

Increases frequency of high-quality trade setups

Spreads risk across multiple currency behaviors

Improves consistency

Reduces dependency on a single pair’s volatility

Captures trends across the market instead of one chart

Spready TripleEdge was built exactly for this purpose.

How Spready TripleEdge Generates Passive Monthly Returns

1. Trades 7 Pairs Automatically

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD.

2. Trend-Following Logic

It avoids random trading. Only trades confirmed market trends, reducing noise and false entries.

3. 1:3 Risk-to-Reward Ratio

This allows:

More controlled drawdown

Higher recovery speed

Better monthly stability

4. No Dangerous Money Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ No Hedging

✔ No Averaging

This protects the account during sideways market conditions.

Real Results: 30%–60% Monthly on Some Settings

During the testing phase:

Setting 5 produced 60%+ monthly returns

Setting 3 & 4 showed consistent results

Setting 1 & 2 were more conservative and showed slight losses

Because all monitoring accounts are public, users can choose the level of risk vs reward they want.

Why Passive?

No optimization required

No manual trade filtering

No set files required

Only one chart needed

Multi-pair execution is automatic

This makes it perfect for traders who want:

Side income

Low maintenance trading

Hands-off automation

Conclusion

Multi-currency trading is one of the most powerful ways to create stable passive income in Forex.

Spready TripleEdge combines this with safe logic, transparent live results, and a simple plug-n-play model suitable for all levels.

[MT5 version will come soon...]

