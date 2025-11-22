Predator IQ7 | Full Product Description & Tutorial (English)

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Full Product Description & Tutorial (English)
Predator IQ7 or HOT Predator IQ7
Predator IQ7 – Smart Trading EA
Trading isn’t about gimmicks, it’s about true intelligence.
This product is designed out of the box for traders who seek advanced solutions, not fake signals or manipulated history. Predator IQ7 is built for smart, visionary traders who want to master the market with real tools.
How to Start
- Download the Free Demo of VR CyberBot MT4 | VR CyberBot MT5
- On the main menu, enter ID_Code = DEMO-101.
- This will activate the algorithm and unlock the full version.
Core Features
Once activated, you’ll discover 3 powerful functions:
- Ai Mastermind Dashboard → Provides real-time signals and technical analysis support.
- Practical Trading Panel → Simplifies manual trading with drag & drop functionality.
- EA-AutoRobot → Automates trading with behavior resembling multiple forex pairs.
Advantages
- Transparency: Unlike many sellers on mql5.com, we let you test before buying.
- Educational: Each feature comes with a video tutorial.
- Practical: Real experience, not just theory.
Trial Experience Summary
- Ai Mastermind → Helps beginners predict markets accurately within a week.
- Trading Panel → Experiment with manual trading in a smarter, more functional way.
- EA-AutoRobot → Backtest to find the best pair that matches IQ7’s character.
Usage & Settings
- Ai Mastermind: Let it rotate pairs & timeframes.
- Trading Panel: Stop the loop at H4 timeframe.
- EA-AutoRobot: Backtest, adjust settings, then activate for forward testing.
With Predator IQ7, you don’t just try an EA—you learn to understand the market intelligently.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995